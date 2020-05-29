On Friday, my son Jeff and I took a little road trip. My destination was Georgetown, only 39 miles from home, straight there and straight back.
No pit stops nor any stops for food or drink.
Strictly a no-frills trip.
Nevertheless, I was quite excited at the thought of cruising on the highway for a couple of hours.
Other than driving straight to work and back, my Kia Soul has not been on the highway for any other purpose since the quarantine began.
I have not been to visit my children who live near nor have I dropped in on any old friends that I have been missing.
I haven’t dined out since the last Sunday before our lives were commandeered by COVID-19.
And I haven’t been in a grocery store, dress shop or even a convenience store for months.
Not only was I anticipating a nice drive on the highway, I was grateful for a reason to discard my pajamas and bunny bedroom slippers in favor of jeans, my new red shirt and a pair of pretty sandals.
Even though I wasn’t planning to get out of the car, I carefully put on my makeup and added my favorite earrings to complete the outfit.
I have been known to have prepared less for a date than I did for this outing.
It was a beautiful day for a drive, and May had sprung out in all its glory. It was almost like it was my first time seeing the Spanish moss draped oak trees that lined the highway — the deep south in all its glory.
Then crossing the two bridges where the rivers widen before reaching the ocean was breathtaking.
I’m sure Jeff grew tired of hearing my oos and ahhs, but it was hard to contain my pleasure — that is, on the way down.
On the way back home, I was amazed at all the new businesses that seem to have popped up since I’ve been on the highway last time.
My eyes kept darting back and forth, from left to right, as I tried to spot everything that was new to me.
Suddenly, an old but familiar feeling swept over me.
Drat it— I was getting motion sickness. I recognized that queazy feeling and the cold sweat that went with it.
This wasn’t my first experience with being “car sick.”
On one of my last trips to the Smoky Mountains, while circling the side of a mountain following a rippling creek, taking one curve too many made me long for the quiet and stability of my hotel room.
Same thing happened Friday.
When we pulled into the driveway at home, I couldn’t wait to get inside and settle into the comfort of my trusty recliner.
After a little nap, I was feeling chipper again, but not as eager to hit the road as I had been.
It hasn’t been too long — actually a week or so ago — that I made the statement I was ready to hit the road and not stop until I explored all the states between here and California, which I actually did a few years ago.
Then one short trip down the highway and back and I’m ready to admit that I have turned into a wimp.
I think I’ve become a little too comfortable with this staying home thing.
I’m afraid my need for convenience has outweighed my need for adventure, and that makes me very sad.
Now an adventure for me would be to enter a store for a little hands-on shopping or dining at my favorite restaurant, which I’m not going to do anytime soon.
I find it very convenient to call DoorDash when I’m hungry, and Amazon can supply almost all the other needs I have without me having to leave my house — or my recliner.
Sadly, I’m happy with that.
