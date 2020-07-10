Agoraphobia — extreme or irrational fear of entering open or crowded places, of leaving one's own home, or of being in places from which escape is difficult.
OK. I admit it.
I’ve been self-diagnosing myself on the computer again.
I’ve come to the conclusion that I am definitely suffering from agoraphobia. And of course I blame the pandemic.
Check the list: I now have a fear of entering open or crowded places. The thought of entering a crowded Walmart makes me cringe. Of course that happened a lot before COVID-19. Have you seen “People of Walmart” on Facebook or iTunes?
Next, I have a deep reluctance to leave my own house.
Once I’m in my comfortable recliner surrounded by my drink, my glasses, my iPad and two TV remote controls, I find it extremely difficult to haul myself out of the chair and out of the house.
I would classify that as a phobia.
Some people would call it laziness, but I disagree.
Last on the list, a fear of being in places from which escape is difficult, I can’t say this one is fitting for me.
My fear right now is that I do not have the urge to escape from the shelter my home has become. That ‘s quite a change for this granny who never missed an opportunity to take a road trip — anywhere and any distance.
My last little jaunt was a little uncomfortable due to motion sickness, and I find myself uneager to repeat it.
On second thought, there is one location that fills me with fear.
On my last trip to the hair salon, I had a little meltdown and took the comb from the poor hairdresser and combed my own hair.
I desperately need a haircut now, and I’m afraid I will receive retribution at the hands of an irate lady with scissors who won’t let me up from the chair until she has completed her revenge for my bad behavior.
I guess, if truth be told, my so-called phobias are less a result of the pandemic and are much more created by the years I am rapidly adding to my age.
When the virus is no longer a deadly threat, I wonder if my wanderlust will return to normal, and, along with Willie, I will sing, “I can’t wait to get on the road again.”
I’m counting on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.