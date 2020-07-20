I’m an avid early morning fan of a local talk radio show featuring Dave and Leanne who are my constant companions during my16-mile drive to work four days a week.
Yesterday, I was quite surprised to hear them discuss the fact that some drive-through restaurants are no longer giving coins in change when orders are paid by cash.
Say what?
Then last night as I surfed through Facebook, I saw a comment that Kroger also was no longer returning coin change to customers. Instead, the remainder is being applied to the owner’s loyalty card and automatically used on their next purchase.
Customers are also asked to round up for the Zero Hunger waste foundation.
Also, new businesses are opening now in this year of the pandemic that do not even accept cash.
Even Starbucks is considering digital sales only.
I know that writing checks has become practically obsolete, but I would have never believed the day would come when cash is no good.
Now, to even more confuse our money situation, there is bitcoin.
Since I do not understand bitcoin, I asked Siri for a simple explanation and the paragraph below is what I received.
(Bitcoin: a type of digital currency in which a record of transactions is maintained and new units of currency are generated by the computational solution of mathematical problems, and which operates independently of a central bank)
Again — Say what?
Now, I’m more confused than I was before I asked, and I become even more befuddled the harder I try to find a simplified explanation. Apparently one doesn’t exist.
So, I’m not going to be jangling any bitcoins in my pocket, nor in the future will I be jangling any copper, silver or gold coins.
My change purse will become superfluous as well as the cute piggy bank that sits on the shelf in my kitchen.
I haven’t figured out how the tooth fairy’s gonna work now. I don’t think fairy dust is spendable yet, but if virtual bitcoins are legitimate, I think I would rather have the fairy dust.
Who would have thought 2020 would be the year coins have become obsolete and toilet paper has become a collector’s item?
