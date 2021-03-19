All throughout this pandemic we have been living under for the past year, you have heard me gush about the advantages of online shopping.
My shopping sprees covered everything from clothing, groceries, meds, jewelry (lots of it), music, books and hours of entertainment through Netflix and Amazon Prime.
In fact, a lot of my life has been revolving around Amazon Prime because I can click the mouse just once and fulfill my wildest desire in only 48 hours.
It has been addictive.
Doing a pretend walk down the aisles of Publix on my iPad causes an Instacart driver to come to my door about two hours later with bags of groceries placed on my porch without me having to unload the car.
These are some of the pros of the online living I have been practicing since March of 2020.
In contrast, let’s consider some of the cons I have been experiencing and have become quite aware of lately.
Let me first state that I love Publix and have been since I was a young wife shopping for her family meals in Miami. I was delighted when it made its way into the Grand Strand and even more so when I found I didn’t have to leave my safe home in order to restock the cupboard.
Therein is where my problem lies. I’m not very good at purchasing groceries when I can’t put hands or eyes on what I’m purchasing.
Consider this. My cabinet is bursting at the seams with boxes, pouches and bags of products.
My freezer is full to the brim and my refrigerator cannot hold another jar of pickles or hot sauce. There are several types of strange cheeses stuffed in different nooks in the fridge and also some weird sausages.
But despite the amount of items I find crowded in my kitchen, I cannot put together a good meal.
Condiments and boxed mixes do not a dinner make.
Then there’s shopping for clothing online. I did good for a little while. One store that was my favorite had excellent and pretty clothing that I liked, and I knew exactly which sizes to order for a good fit.
Unfortunately, this site merged with five others and suddenly the quality has dropped and the sizes have run amuck. I now possess a new robe that I cannot zip, two new bras that would fit a boy, three pairs of jeans that don’t cover my posterior and two pairs that fall from my hips if I forget to poke out my tummy.
Although I’ve always complained about trying on clothing, now I cannot wait for the day when I can waltz into a store and head into the dressing room before making my purchases.
As for the bad choice I make when grocery shopping, I feel that will not be a problem in the future.
This evening, for the first time in a year, I put on my mask, rode down the road with my son Jeff and entered a restaurant filled with people enjoying delicious food. I took off my mask, dug in and then decided cooking at home is vastly over-rated.
Sorry, Publix, it’s been nice knowing you.
