My son Jeff was surprised Sunday evening when he heard me laughing aloud while a Netflix murder drama was taking place on our TV.
Actually, I was on my iPad, scrolling through a stream of videos that popped up on FaceBook. You know how you can be enjoying an adorable puppy trick and, suddenly, you’re in another place on FaceBook where scene after scene unfolds of people doing really stupid things?
That’s what was happening and a series of wedding failures tickled my funny bone, and I found myself giggling at the crazy antics that were bringing grief to the wedding parties.
Strange that I find that particular theme to be so funny.
Anyway, later on, TV had my complete attention when “American Idol” came on with Ryan Seacrest, the three judges and all the contestants honoring the COVID-19 quarantine by staying at home but presenting a great show in spite of the restrictions.
Somehow, through the magic of some sort of round fixtures for lighting and iPhones on tripods for video, 20 different singers in 20 different locations across the country managed to put on two hours of probably the best music overall I have seen and heard on Idol.
Stripped down to the minimum accompaniment, the raw talents of these contestants were displayed at their best and I would not bet money on who will win the ultimate prize.
We have certainly not lacked for music during this pandemic. Impromptu virtual concerts are popping up all over the internet as musicians who were pulled off the road from their tours are now having concerts in their garages or basements.
It’s interesting to see the usually sophisticated Nicole Kidman dance around the room in jeans as hubby Keith Urban unleashes the magic notes from his guitar.
Then there’s Kevin Bacon on mandolin and wife Kyra Sedgwick strumming a ukulele while singing John Prine music to honor the late singer/songwriter.
As a passionate music lover, I am greatly enjoying this wealth of music, but I have my favorites that I have been finding on Facebook — fathers and daughters blending their voices in the sweetest of collaborations.
These singers touch my heart because I have my own precious memories of singing with my daddy.
He had a lovely warm baritone voice that could also flawlessly soar to falsetto. He loved cowboy songs and the high notes in “Cool Water” were made for his voice. His lullaby to me when I was a toddler was “Go to Sleep My Little Buckaroo,” and when I got a little older, we would sing “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” together.
On road trips when I was young and trips after he and mom were in their 70s and older, the three of us would sing through every hymn we could remember from “In the Garden” to “Kneel at the Cross,” all in perfect harmony — sometimes.
Daddy was shy about singing in public but a couple of times he and I sang duets at the little white church upon the hill above our house — Ranger Baptist Church.
I recorded a tape of Daddy singing “Amazing Grace” a capella when he was in his 90s.
There was a little waver in his voice but he could still reach those high notes.
The sweetest music ever.
