“Gardening season is off to a great start: I planted myself in front of a TV four weeks ago, and I’ve already grown noticeably.”
No, this meme didn’t originate from my Facebook page. I read it on a post from Appalachian Mountain — People and Places.
However, I find it truly fitting for the state of my physical being at this time of staying home and staying safe.
An addiction to quirky English murders committed in villages filled with thatched-roof cottages or in the beautiful but desolate British islands has caused me to become glued to the TV as I have gone through series after series on BritBox.
To add to the problem, during this period of self-quarantine, the purchase, the preparation and the eating of food has become like a security blanket that convinces one that all is well.
The way in which the waistband of my jeans has tightened convinces me that I should develop a new hobby and seek comfort in other ways besides TV and food.
I think I have found a way to devote my time so that it will give me great pleasure as I do it, and it will eventually bring a blessing to my children.
I have a wonderful collection of hundreds of photographs — maybe even a thousand or more.
Part of these are family snapshots and many are photos I took as aids when I was doing acrylic paintings in my spare time.
Unfortunately, they are all jumbled together in boxes, drawers, albums and all kinds of cubby holes.
First task I need to accomplish is to separate family from scenic.
At this time of uncertainty, family is first, and I long to dig into these images and indulge myself in memories of times when all was right with the world.
Last week, I found a long-lost box of pictures that I hadn’t seen for a few years. My son Mickey and I had a wonderful time going through them together, and we loved remembering what we were doing when the pictures were taken.
With his iPhone, Mickey copied a tiny photo we came across that was taken of me when I was about 7 years old.
Through the magic of Apple, this tiny snapshot was shown in great detail like I had never seen it.
That’s when I was inspired to take on a project to put these precious memories in order and somehow leave a legacy of them for my children.
If “American Idol” can present a two-hour TV show videoed on iPhones to millions of viewers, surely this granny can use the same thing to create an electronic volume of family history during the past 84 years to leave to my children.
There will be a lot of emotion involved as I look into the faces of those loved ones who are no longer here, but there will also be a lot of laughter as I remember the adventures we’ve shared over the years.
A lot of our family activities have revolved around food, so I have many pictures of my mom and my aunts working around tables laden with mounds of food, and later, my son Greg standing by a platter of bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeno peppers, his specialty whenever we feasted together.
I’m sorely missing these get-togethers during this time of apartness, so it will help the loneliness to bask in images from the past.
Maybe this project I’m attempting is too ambitious, but between my iPhone and my computer, I hope I can create a little magic for my kids.
I want all these sweet people from the past to be remembered, even after I’m only a memory myself.
