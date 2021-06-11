I’m experiencing a bit of a crisis lately — not anything like waking up and finding the whole world in a pandemic, but a situation where I find myself in an uncomfortable position.
Actually it is my clothing that has caused the discomfort and distress I’m bothered with, along with Amazon, Woman Within, Catherine’s, Just My Size and even Walmart contributing to it..
Last week, Walmart was the principle culprit.
It’s like this. For many years I have been purchasing the same style of Just My Size jeans in-store and online. They are not trendy jeans. They’re not even mom jeans — actually I call them granny jeans, but they are extremely comfortable pants, and that matters very much to old bones. I have bought many pairs, replacing the old ones when they lose their shape and color.
When other women began to replace jeans with leggings, I purchased a pair for myself. A quick look in the mirror assured me that leggings were not doing it for this old lady.
Then things started to go bad. My granny jeans were ready for the rag bag and I was having difficulty finding my usual style.
I went online to Walmart to do my normal at home shopping. Unable to find my usual size and style, a pair of jeans caught my eye and they were called jeggings — a cross between jeans and leggings.
How clever, I thought. The best of both worlds. It was time for me to catch up to what ladies around me were wearing.
I promptly ordered two pairs and waited impatiently for them to arrive.
Two or three days later they arrived at my door.
I ripped open the package — I love doing that — looked over the merchandise and then pulled on a pair of the pants.
I paraded in front of my floor-length mirror and decided I looked nice in these jeans that were more stylish than my old ones.
Last Tuesday I decided to wear them to work.
I topped the jeggings with my favorite shirt, added silver sandals and silver dangly earrings and felt quite stylish.
Did I mention that Tuesday is my longest day at work? Well, it is, and it’s definitely not the ideal day to test any new styles of clothing.
By noon, these pants that felt so comfortable when I left the house were beginning to tighten around my legs. My knees were beginning to ache, and like a sausage tied in the middle, my feet were beginning to swell and my waist had turned into a muffin top over these jeggings.
It was a very long day.
When I arrived home after work, I barely made it to my bedroom before I started stripping clothing and replacing jeggings with pajamas.
My clothing is not the only thing that has gone awry lately.
DoorDash has decided that the wonderful meals I have ordered from local restaurants should be carted all around town before arriving at my house and sometimes even dropped off at someone else’s house.
InstaCart is doing the same thing, leaving my groceries on a neighbor’s front porch two times recently.
Maybe these aggravations are a sign that it is time to get back into the real world where people try on clothes before purchasing them and also to return to dining in restaurants where meals are served on china instead of paper plates and eaten with silverware instead of plastic knives and forks.
Time to start reading menues.
P.S. One word of advice due to another recent experience I had — never wear a new bra to work if you live 16 miles from your job.
