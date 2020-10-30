Quest: a long or arduous search for something
I’m on a quest. I’m not seeking the answer to some mystery that has plagued mankind for years, nor am I seeking the Holy Grail.
My quest is of no interest to anyone but myself, but it has become somewhat of an obsession with me.
My son Jeff thinks I’m nuts — not that he has said that in so many words. He has too much self-preservation to do that, but I can tell by the way he looks at me when I start pontificating on my dissatisfaction with the sauerkraut I have been able to find in local grocery stores.
Yes, that’s my quest — to somehow find sauerkraut that can stand up to the memory of the wonderfully tart kraut my mother used to make.
My jaws even tingle a bit thinking of it.
To begin with, my mother was a wonder woman. Back of our house where we lived in the mountains was a huge vegetable garden. Except for hiring a local farmer to plow the land in the spring, my mother’s hands were the ones who spread the seeds and planted the young sprouts.
She allowed the rest of the family to help her harvest the wonderful vegetables when they were in season, but she was the one who canned, preserved, pickled and dried so many good things that we were able to eat like kings all winter long.
Our pantry shelves were loaded with canned green beans, soup mixture, canned fruits and jellies and kraut, of course. The deep freeze was full and regular potatoes, sweet potatoes and onions lay in a bin in the cellar.
There was an art to making kraut and only good mountain grown cabbages were acceptable by my mother.
But first she consulted the Farmers Almanac to see if the signs were right — whatever that means.
If they were, she finely chopped enough cabbage to fill a two-foot tall earthenware churn jar, added the special salt she used for pickling, topped it off with water and her magic touch and then tied a clean cloth around the top of the jar.
This concoction percolated until Mama was happy with it, then she canned it in quart Mason jars.
I couldn’t wait until winter to dig into the good stuff.
I loved to eat hotdogs cooked in with the kraut, or I ate it cold out of the refrigerator.
For some reason — probably the pandemic and my old age — my food cravings have reverted to foods I loved as a child.
And a really good sauerkraut is at the top of list.
But my quest has been unsuccessful. Bavarian sauerkraut sounds good, but it doesn’t even pucker my jaws. Also, carraway seeds would never be found in my mother’s kraut.
I tried the special at a local German restaurant, but was doomed to be disappointed.
But don’t feel too sorry for me. Jeff has learned to make chicken and dumplings that rival Mama’s and that’s good enough to make me forget my cravings for the glorified cabbage.
Now if he would only learn to bake her German chocolate cake that was out-of-this-world good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.