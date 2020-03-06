I’m a skilled online shopper. Everything from vitamins to Skecher shoes may show up at my door any given day. In fact, a couch is scheduled to be delivered to my house tomorrow and I haven’t been near the Rooms To Go furniture store that is only about a mile from my house.
The instacart drivers who deliver groceries from Publix know what I’m going to have for dinner, and Amazon knows what books should be sent to my Kindle.
Of course I spend a lot of time doing all this shopping, and I’m no longer amazed at the convenience it provides.
Recently, my favorite browsing site is The Vermont Country Store, an online merchant that specializes in bringing back the good old days.
Do you have a favorite candy you loved as a child? You can find it at the Vermont Country Store. Do you want to snuggle up in a cotton flannel nightgown like your grandmother slept in? You can find it there.
There’s even a section devoted to seersucker.
Last night as I was scrolling around, I found a section I hadn’t visited before — Brands From the Past.
The first thing that caught my eye was the original Tangee lipstick — a tube of a bright orange substance that was supposed to make a girl look beautiful.
It was a blast from the past as I remember buying this as my first lipstick when I was 13, using money I earned babysitting. On the same page was a bottle of Evening in Paris Eau de Parfum — my first fragrance purchase at Woolworth’s five-and-dime store.
Farther down the page, I spotted an item that was painful to remember — Musterole. It brought back memories of an 8-year-old little girl gasping for breath as side pleurisy made every breath stab like a knife. My mama smeared Musterole over my chest and covered it with steaming hot towels. I can still remember the smell and the almost-blistering heat on my skin, and I can also remember that by morning the pain was gone.
Next, I spotted an item that made me smile — Rosebud Salve. This same little girl knocked on doors in the neighborhood, selling tins of Rosebud Salve for a quarter. I was proud of myself when I received the gift I earned with my salesmanship — a necklace made of little rosebuds that felt like clay and smelled like incense that hadn’t been burnt.
I’m curious about where all these items that were familiar to me some 75 years ago have been since that time. Is there a giant warehouse hidden away somewhere filled with items that I thought were gone decades ago?
Would the Evening in Paris Eau de Parfum be as fresh as it was when I was a girl, or would it be stale and smelling of old age?
Or maybe there is a factory where these items are still being turned out using the same old formulas.
Out of curiosity, I would like to order a tube of that strange orange Tangee lipstick to see why I liked it when I was young. However, that beauty item I paid $1 for back in the day now costs $15.95, so I’ll stick to Revlon and Burt’s Bees to keep me looking my best.
Nostalgia is usually best served in small doses.
