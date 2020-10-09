“The fact that my entire body cracks like a glowstick whenever I move and yet refuses to actually glow is very disappointing.”
That emoji was posted on my Facebook friend Cyndee’s page first thing yesterday morning, and it certainly set the tone for my day.
I was having an achy-breaky morning, which is not an unusual occurrence for someone who is rapidly approaching an 85th birthday.
As I have complained about numerous times, I have knees that snap, crackle and pop on a good day and yesterday was not a good day as far as knees were concerned.
In spite of this, I set out for a visit to my optometrist for a much needed checkup on my eyes. I have another old age condition — glaucoma — and it’s important to keep this condition in check.
I arrived at my destination, got out of the car and retrieved my rollator (a stroller for adults) from the trunk of my car and promptly realized I had parked too far away from the curb to use my car to lean on as I stepped up on the curb. I borrowed the hood of someone who parked closer, hoisted my rollator onto the sidewalk and groaned as I lifted myself up also, all the time wearing my little black mask.
I call it “little’ but every time I looked down to retrieve something from my purse, the mask covered my eyes.
As I fumbled around searching for my Medicare and insurance cards, I recognized that “poor thing” look on the face of the nice lady who was assisting me.
Then when I was brought to the room in the back to have various tests run on my eyes, I had to battle with attempting to safely sit on a rolling stool with no armrests.
If your knees are in good condition, you probably don’t realize that bending knees a bit too much causes pain that results in the one suffering from this pain to drop like a rock when sitting down. This does not work well with a swiveling, fast moving stool.
I finally popped down in my rollator and scooted up to the various pieces of equipment.
After the tests, I waited for my doctor to complete my checkup.
When he escorted me to his inner sanctum, I was delighted to sit in a real chair with a footrest and armrests.
And I was even happier when my doctor started chatting with me, and I stopped feeling like a “poor old thing.”
We engaged in real conversation — lots of conversation — and he told me that friends said he was loquacious.
God bless “loquacious.”
He switched my day around and I left the office happy that my eyes were in good shape and even happier to have enjoyed swapping stories with this nice man.
My stick may be broken, but I left with a little glow, and this morning I glowed a bit brighter when the sweet lady at McDonald’s drive-thru greeted me with her usual, “Good morning, my friend.”
It’s amazing what a smile and a bit of chatter can do for an old lady.
