On my days off from work, in an effort to be doing something productive, I keep dreaming up little projects to delve into.
My goal to get all my photographs in order for my children was the last one I attempted — the key word being “attempted.”
The plastic boxes I purchased to fill with my efforts are still in the bottom of my closet, and they’re still empty.
My latest inspiration came when I found a bag of cassette tapes I had made when I was doing a bit of singing.
I loved singing from the time my daddy taught me how to join in with him on the Sons of the Pioneers song, “Cool Water.”
My cousin Ginny and I would spend hours harmonizing to songs from an old hymnal in church and popular hits such as “My Happiness” and “Sentimental Journey” when I learned to play the piano enough to accompany us.
I loved singing and later in high school was the member of a girls’ band. We even made a little money now and then singing at local club meetings.
After I started having children, most of my singing was on road trips with the kids when they weren’t able to get out of the car if I got carried away with “Aba Daba Honeymoon.” They did enjoy being the barking puppy when I sang “How Much is that Doggie in the Window?”
After my kids were grown and gone, my middle-aged self had the chance to have a band of my own.
My friend Judy is the instigator that caused this to come about. She loves country music, especially the old classics, and she knows every word to all of them.
She swears she cannot sing a note — and I have never heard her sing — but she says she knows how it feels to do it.
On the night Judy pushed me into performing, we were dining at a restaurant that featured an excellent band playing country and soft rock.
Judy slipped a note to one of the band members, and first thing I knew, they were calling me to come on stage and sing a song with them.
Eventually I was asked to put a band together and Betty and the Honkytonkers was born. By the way, I wasn’t that great a singer. I just had great friends.
For a couple of years I had a mini career until a hurricane washed away the beach club where I sang and my band members went in different directions.
That was the end of my adventure in the world of performing. I had recordings I had made when I was learning new songs, but the rest of my singing would be in the shower.
Unfortunately, I didn’t do much singing in the shower or out of it, and you know what they say, “Use it or lose it.”
That’s so true.
Now, when I try to sing along with the radio, my voice is closer to that of a frog than a songbird.
When I found the cassettes I had recorded back in the day, I went straight to Amazon and in two days I had a recorder which would play my tapes through my computer and also make MP3s.
As I listened to my songs — mostly broken-hearted ballads — my lips wanted to form the words, but my throat didn’t work anymore.
But I finally knew what Judy meant when she said, “I know how it feels to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.