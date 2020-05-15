Back in February, before we awoke and found ourselves in a world that had changed overnight, my grandkids Collin and Madeleine and I were making plans for our summer vacation that would start the day after school was over for the summer.
That has been our tradition for the past two or three years — school’s out and we’re on the road.
Little did I know that two and a half months later I would be sad because I hadn’t seen them in weeks and wouldn’t know for sure when we could get together safely.
Our plans had been to first visit the North Carolina zoo in Asheboro, North Carolina, and then head west for our beloved Smoky Mountains.
These North Carolina mountains and St. Augustine, Florida, are our two favorite vacation spots.
The mountains easily won out this year.
The timing of our trip would cover the weekend the annual Fox Family of Western North Carolina reunion was to be held.
I’ve not been to the reunion in four or five years, so this year I especially wanted to be there for at least one more time.
At 84, each year one is able to travel is to be cherished and used. And, who knows, even though the Foxes are known for their longevity, this time I might be the oldest one there — the matriarch of the clan.
Most of all, I wanted to see my cousins. Through the magic of Facebook, after all the years of us being scattered to the winds, now the ones who are left can keep up with each other and trade memories of the days we shared playing in the fields and the creek at Grandma and Grandpa Foxes’ farm.
On Sunday after church, we would all get together at the farm for Sunday dinner, topped off by Grandma’s tea cakes.
After dinner (actually lunch), the grownups would sit in rocking chairs on the porch, enjoying tobacco in one form or another and we kids would head for the fields.
I will never forget playing hide and seek in the haystacks or in the cornfield, sliding through tall cornstalks that towered over our heads, unlike the short stalks of the hybrid corn that can be seen in today’s cornfields.
We climbed shaky hand-built ladders to the loft in the barn and let our imaginations run wild.
My son Jeff is quick to remind me that I would never let him and his brothers climb into the loft because it was “too dangerous,” and they might get snake bitten by some serpent hiding in the hay.
I never remember seeing any snakes in the barn or in the cornfields, probably because our loud boisterous voices scared them away.
Most of all I want to return to the mountains one more time to spend time with sweet Virginia, the cousin who in my heart is the sister I never had.
Each year that we get to see each other again is an added blessing at our age.
In my soul I feel the mountains are a safe haven that I yearn to reach, but I know the virus has stretched its tentacles everywhere and I will probably not travel there any time soon.
So, the fact that one remembers the past better than the present is one advantage to being old, thus the ability to enjoy memories is greatly enhanced.
So, in the words of the great Bob Hope, “Thanks for the memory.”
