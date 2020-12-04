Due to an early Thanksgiving print schedule for the two newpapers I work on, I was given the gift of five whole days off from work with the holiday right in the middle of this little vacation.
Any other year, I would surely have found myself heading up I-40 to the Great Smoky Mountains.
But this not any other year. This is 2020. Enough said.
I didn’t get my vacation trip, but I did spread my wings and get out of my 2020 comfort zone.
I actually did four things that gave me a great sense of adventure.
First, Because of certain events in 2019, our family didn’t have its annual bountiful celebration such as we normally do at my daughter Bekki’s house.
And, because of COVID-19, I haven’t been to her house in almost a year — and we live only about two miles apart as the crow flies.
She and husband Danny have been cautious due to some health issues, and I have been careful due to being 85 years old.
But last week we decided to throw caution to the wind and return to one of our favorite places, one that is filled with memories of family celebrations from the past and thoughts of the loved ones who are no longer with us.
We started our feast in the garden under the spreading live oak trees that are a backdrop for lush tropical plants that create a paradise behind this Myrtle Beach house.
Did I tell you that I consider Bekki and Danny to be master gardeners?
Of course a little shower rained on our parade, and we had to move the food to the kitchen, but it was heaven for me to once again experience the calming peace I feel in that location.
And it was wonderful to sit back and watch my daughter and sons trade stories with each other.
Next, for my second adventure, I did my duty by going to Walgreens and getting my flu shot.
Naturally, I had to do a little shopping while I was there, and I felt that I was in some kind of wondrous location where you could pick up actual items for sale, you could see them and you could feel them. I forgot how exciting that had been in the past.
While I was looking through mascara samples, I caught a glimpse of myself in a mirror, egads, my hair had grown out over my ears and no self-respecting senior allows that.
I picked up my phone, saw that Great Clips had an immediate opening and headed for only the second visit I have made to the hair salon during the pandemic.
I came out feeling more like my old self with both ears uncovered as they should be.
That was my third exciting event.
I came home very satisfied with myself and feeling like I had had a true adventure.
Then on Sunday afternoon, I went completely out of my comfort zone for the fourth surprise of my vacation..
Everyone who knows me is well aware of my love for British TV, especially murder and mayhem on the moors.
I have binged myself through numerous series since my children bought me a smart TV a couple of years ago, but on Sunday I couldn’t find anything that caught my interest.
I dozed a bit, woke up with a start and realized my TV was beginning a Hallmark movie.
And I watched every minute of it.
Some people — mostly men — turn up their noses when you mention watching a romantic movie, and maybe I have done it a bit, too.
But I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of this sweet story.
After all, in this day and time I find it quite comforting to know that no matter what conflict happens previously, in the last five minutes of the show everything’s gonna come out OK.
I wish real life could be like that, too.
