Two weeks ago, I got the news that Judy, my best friend in this world, had suffered a massive stroke and was not responsive.
A week later, I received the message that she was gone.
Judy was my bestie, my BFF and a true soul friend for more than 30 years.
She was the one who listened to all my dreams, gave me Kleenex when I cried and knew where all the bodies were buried.
The last time I laughed until I cried was with Judy, and it happened frequently.
I have fond memories of the night we decided to test ourselves to see if we were over the hill yet. Somewhere Judy heard that you were on the downslope when you could no longer skip.
Picture two middle-aged fluffy ladies attempting to gracefully lift their feet and float around the parking lot of my apartment building.
There was a definite failure to launch which left us piled on the steps trying to stifle our helpless laughter before we awoke the neighbors.
As I mentioned, we were both fluffy ladies — some people might call it overweight — we preferred fluffy.
In order to never let our fluffiness get in our way, we had a buddy plan that never let us down.
First, we never, ever sat on strange couches at the same time. One always stood until it was decided that the one who sat first could get up from the couch by herself. If not, the standing one would assist the seated one up from the couch, and we would find chairs that would keep us from embarrassing ourselves.
If one of us dropped a napkin while dining out, the other one would pick up the napkin between her feet and lift it in reach of the other in order to prevent uncomfortable bending to reach under the table.
Judy was a friend who built up my self-confidence, and friends don’t always do that.
Thanks to her, I had a little side-line musical career for a brief while because she enjoyed listening to me sing country songs, and she wanted others to listen also.
Thanks, Judy. We had a lot of fun with it while it lasted.
We planned to spend our senior years together, adding more adventures to recall when we were finally wheeling around in a nursing home.
Sadly, it didn’t work out that way. She spent her last years in the mountains, while my life kept me living and working at the coast.
I saw her last summer and we had a wonderful time remembering the good times we shared over the years.
I planned a trip back this year until COVID-19 changed my plans.
So, goodbye for now, Judy.
And thanks for the memories.
