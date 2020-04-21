My son Jeff called me this morning, full of elation because he received two installments of the promised checks the government is adding to unemployment insurance benefits.
Guess what was the first thing we decided to do to celebrate this being actually money in the bank — not just promises heard on the radio or on television.
No, we didn’t decide to take a trip even though gas is at rock bottom prices. There isn’t anywhere we can go.
We didn’t plan a party because no one else comes to our house during this time of being told to stay home.
What we can do is eat, eat and eat.
Therefore, to celebrate receiving this windfall, tonight we are going to enjoy dinner picked up curbside from our very favorite Italian restaurant.
Of course Jeff will pay bills and send gifts to encourage his children who work in hospitals and are both heavily involved in the fight against COVID-19.
But tonight is all about food.
Somehow food has become a great consolation in this time of fear and uncertainty.
And all the “consoling” we are receiving during this time of staying in place is going to create an explosion in the clothing market when the pandemic is over.
Already, the three pairs of jeans I purchased a couple of months ago are creating quite a tug-of-war when I get dressed in the mornings—the mornings I don’t wakeup in the pajamas I will wear all day.
The only reason I struggle into those jeans is because I’m fortunate to still be working four days a week, and I have never received a memo stating that pajamas will be allowed as proper office attire during this stressful time.
My painful knees are creaking when I walk, reminding me that every pound I put on my hips is another pound weighing on my knees.
Even that doesn’t slow down the appetite.
Actually, this food thing started before pandemic became a word used in our every day conversations.
Before the layoffs began, I dined alone nearly every night. If I wanted something more than sandwiches, it required cooking. My knees and standing at the stove are not a good combination.
I began to investigate the world of home delivery for other types of food other than pizza and Chinese food, both of which I like but not on a regular basis.
Then someone told me about DoorDash.
My eyes lit up as I scrolled through the multitude of restaurants that were available on DoorDash for delivery and the variety of food choices I could make.
Oh my goodness — my days of cooking were over.
Two or three clicks on my iPad and 20 or 30 minutes later dinner would be sitting on my porch.
I became one of its best customers.
Then when Jeff was laid off from work, having so much time on his hands led him to spending time in the kitchen, much to my delight.
I can only say his schnitzel is by leaps and bounds better than the last I ate at a fine German restaurant.
Regardless of his kitchen prowess, yesterday I found myself checking out DoorDash to see what new restaurants have been added.
I won’t forget it when my son the chef returns to work.
It’s my friend in need.
