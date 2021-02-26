As of today, it will be 10 days until I get my second COVID-19 vaccination.
Even though I’m not positive I will be totally immune to the dreaded virus after the shot or will only be in a better position to fight off the illness if I do contact it, I’m already envisioning how I will return my life back to what I consider normal.
I can see a trip to the mountains in my free-from-fear future, bringing the grandkids along to share another vacation in the Smokies, or taking them to St. Augustine to stay in the beautiful hotel I love that sits across the street from the magnificent Bridge of Lions in this ancient and beautiful city.
I get excited thinking about it.
Remembering how I love those two destinations stirs up the wanderlust in me, and I feel a longing to see the southwest again in all its glory or head north until I reach Maine and feast my eyes on its rocky shoreline.
I have an avalanche of feelings and desires.
But then reality cuts in.
I have grown a year older during this strange year and, like many others, my girth has increased during quarantine. This means the knees have definitely become the worse for the wear.
Therefore, I plan to break out of my self-imposed shell with a few day trips to test my stamina, and then, hopefully, the smiling faces of waitstaff and store clerks will replace my DoorDash and Instacart delivery people as I work my way back into the world of shopping.
We’ll see what will happen later.
As eager as I am to jump back into life as I once knew it, I must admit some good things have come about from being exiled.
I have to thank Facebook and the stream of videos that pop up occasionally for introducing me to some awesome music that I would have never discovered on my own.
I have found music so beautiful I had tears running down my cheeks as I listened, such as:
• Mark Lowry singing “Mary, Did You Know?” There are no words.
• Sarah Brightman and Antonio Banderos and “The Phantom of the Opera,” chilling in a very good way.
• Then “Phantom of the Opera”again with Floor Jansen, a Dutch singer and songwriter, along with Henk Poort in what appears to be a spontaneous and joyful performance. I would never have found this without aimlessly scrolling through Facebook.
And let’s not forget the crazy animal tricks that have amused us and the adorable baby antics that make us all smile.
I've enjoyed my laughs and my thrills where I have found them, but I'm so ready to leave living vicariously through others and join the real world for myself before my motor wears out. And I really must see "The Phantom of the Opera" live and in person.
