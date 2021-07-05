I’ve been celebrating for the past three days because I have just completed a special journey - a big return to normalcy after living under quarantine for more than a year.
What I did was take a real, honest-to-goodness road trip — almost 400 miles — to St. Augustine, Florida, with two grandkids and one of their friends in tow.
I know this is not an impressive feat to someone who doesn’t know me, but those who do understand that an 85-year-old woman hitting the road with a carload of teenagers could be a recipe for disaster.
I was well aware of many things that could go wrong on such a trip and spent hours worrying if I was doing the right thing. After all, during the past two years, the longest trip I had driven was 75 miles.
I had visions of myself becoming befuddled in traffic or forgetting where I was going or, worse, forgetting who I was. We frequently hear news alerts for old folks who have wandered away and become lost.
I also could imagine that my teenagers would become tired and grumpy, and I have much experience during my life with grumpy teens.
But all that didn’t happen.
When my luggage was loaded into the trunk of my car and I sat myself in the driver’s seat, road trip excitement took over and I even did a little singing as I drove to pick up the kids.
Worrying about the kids becoming bored while traveling was a waste of time. Phones in hand, they could be happy anywhere.
Choosing St. Augustine as the destination for my journey was like turning pages in a beloved photo album.
I had a dé·jà vu experience the first time I drove into the ancient city with my husband and three-year-old daughter some 60 years ago.
I still have the photos we took of each other posing at the old fort and other beautiful locations around town.
I also still have freckles on my back from the first sunburn I experienced on St. Augustine Beach.
My children and I returned to St. Augustine many times over the next few years. We always visited the Alligator Farm and we would drive down the coast to Marineland before SeaWorld Orlando made it obsolete. We rode in horse-drawn carriages around town and enjoyed the full experience of the beautiful town.
Then for many years I explored other areas when vacation time came around.
Three years ago, my son Jeff and I took my grandkids to Walt Disney World in Orlando.
On the return home, we followed A1A highway up the coast and stopped in St. Augustine for the night. I fell in love with it all over again and vowed to return at least one more time.
Now I have, and I know this trip was a goodbye to a place I have loved.
But I’m happy because once again I’m at home behind the steering wheel of my car and there’s still a few adventures left for me to experience.
The Smoky Mountains and Cousin Jenny coming up next.
