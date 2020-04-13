The coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping our nation — along with nearly all the other countries in world — is frightening and life-changing.
It brings out the worst in some people who foolishly ignore guidelines meant to save their lives and the lives of those with whom they come in contact.
It brings out the best in those warriors, such as two of my grandchildren, who step into the ring and battle this disease face to face, putting their own lives in danger. And there are the clerks who work to see that we are able to obtain the necessities of life and the drivers who deliver these goods so that life can go on as normal as possible under the circumstances.
This is not my first rodeo.
When I was 5 years old, I remember well the summer I was isolated in the country and not allowed to accompany my parents on the usual Saturday trip into town.
Without complaining, I stayed home all summer with my grandpa because infantile paralysis, as we called polio at that time, was sweeping the country, killing people and crippling the ones who survived. I was so afraid of catching it.
Now, obeying the order to quarantine in place to fight the coronavirus has brought a new dynamic to the American family.
For the first time, every family member is at home at the same time, and we’re learning that the family who stays together often plays together.
Thanks to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, iPhones, iPads, TVs and all that paraphernalia, we can enjoy watching Americans staying home and having a good time, proving that we are all musicians, dancers, actors and comedians under the skin.
Nearly every time I check Facebook — which is much too often — I get hooked into watching video after video of fathers and daughters singing duets, a mother jitterbugging in the kitchen with her son and family members lip-synching and dancing to a Bruno Mars song — with choreography by Dad.
It warms my heart to see families coming together in this time of stress. It’s a blessing in disguise.
I do realize by next week they may not be speaking.
On Sunday morning, I was thrilled to find worship services so readily available on my TV, my computer or even on my phone.
At 84, I’m blessed to be able to work during this unsettling time, but I know my age makes me very vulnerable to the disease.
The other day, a little boy brought tears to my eyes.
My editor’s 8-year-old son came to work with his dad. I have known this kid since he was an infant.
He came up to me and said, “Miss Betty, are you going to leave the office and go to lunch?”
I told him “no,” that I never left the office, thinking maybe he wanted me to bring him a burger or something. Instead, he sighed in relief, “Good. I worry about you. I know you’re old and old people are dying.”
If it wasn’t for distancing, I would have given him a great big hug.
His dad apologized for the “you’re old” remark, but I assured him that this was one of the sweetest things anyone has ever said to me.
Just remember, there are other old people out there who will appreciate knowing someone cares. I sure did.
