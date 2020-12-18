“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”
This quote is from Ecclesiastes, and of course it can apply to many things in our everyday life.
Being the glutton that I (along with many others) have become since COVID-19 took over our lives, I immediately think of the quotation in conjunction with food.
Naturally, this means my son Jeff and I have been watching a lot of different episodes on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel.
In devoting so much time to food and those who prepare it, I feel I have gained an impressive amount of knowledge and could hold my own in any conversation with Giada de Laurentiis or Bobby Flay, stars of the food world.
For example, I know what a charcuterie board is, and if someday I have an enormous amount of cheese and crackers on hand, I will put one together with a few pickles thrown in for color.
I’ve learned that béchamel is a creamy white sauce made from milk and flour.
My grandmother called it gravy.
I’ve noticed lately that a lot of restaurants frequently do a quick pickle of veggies, especially onions, by heating them in a vinegar solution. The onions might then be placed as a bit of color and flavor on a burger or on a salad.
These chefs have nothing on my grandmother. She could pickle anything and in very large quantities such as large earthen ware churn jars.
Then there’s bacon — lots of bacon.
At breakfast, my grandmother fried bacon that was the result of butchering day at the farm.
Of course it has always been around, except that now it’s not just for breakfast.
Almost as automatic as taking a breath is ordering a bacon cheeseburger instead of the everyday No.1 on the menu board. Wendy’s even has an impressive name for its special bacon cheeseburger — the baconator.
And who would eat a salad without a sprinkling of bacon on top. And now bacon lovers have gone to the extreme.
Have you had a maple cream donut with bacon sprinkled on top? I have, and I will probably have another, but I’m not yet tempted to taste bacon ice cream.
Speaking of bacon, the next food craze we examine is pork belly.
Yes, pork belly, known in my grandmother’s day as streaked meat or even fatback.
The pork belly I see on TV is served in cubes and only the outside of the meat is browned, leaving the middle section unsizzled.
True southerners know that there is no taste on earth that can compare to the taste and texture of crispy fried pork in all its glory, and my grandmother could turn out the best on her huge wood-burning cast iron stove.
There’s a reason we eat fried pork jowels on New Year’s day, and it’s not only the good luck. It’s truly an unctious, crusty delicacy.
Yes, my grandmother was ahead of her time, except for burnt ends. Who knew that overcooking the roast could someday create a desired menu item.
