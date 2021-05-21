I did something last night that I haven’t done in years - I slept in hair curlers, or perhaps I should say I “tried” to sleep, which is more like it.
In this day and time of flat irons and curling irons, you could ask what on earth was I doing with hair curlers?
As you might guess, the curlers were one of the results of impulsively ordering weird things from Amazon during the middle of the night. And they are not the strangest things I have found delivered to my front door during the crazy year of 2020.
But that’s for another day.
I’m sure I’ve told you before about my right arm which was broken a few years ago. I talk about it occasionally although I’m reminded by that awful man on TV who tries to keep us from acting like our parents that no one is interested.
But due to this arm that doesn’t lift very well, I practically have to stand on my head to reach the hair on top of my head and wrap it around a hot curling iron.
Last night I was tired and my hair was flat on top. I wear a pixie haircut and when it’s flat, I look more like a wet elf than a perky pixie.
I remembered that I had an unopened bag of hair curlers in a drawer where I keep items I have ordered from Amazon and haven’t yet opened or used. I also have a small squirt bottle of a liquid guaranteed to add volume to my hair.
Here’s how I accomplished rolling my hair.
I pulled my handy dandy rollator (my grown-up stroller) in front of me, placed my iPad holder in the seat, propped a mirror on it and then sprayed locks of hair with the magic volumizer. It was not an easy task, but I finally managed to get about eight curlers in place.
As the curlers were round cylinders of foam, I didn’t think I would have any trouble sleeping with them.
Wrong.
There are many little bitty fibers protruding from these curlers, and these little fibers are soft to touch with a finger but feel like wires when coming into contact with one’s scalp.
By the time I got up this morning, curlers were scattered on my covers and on the floor beside my recliner.
Some of the strands of my hair were curled nicely and some were sticking straight out from my scalp.
It took a lot of water and hairspray to get me in shape to leave my house.
This is not my first hair disaster and probably not the last.
When I was in high school, I decided I could cut my long hair and give myself a pixie cut.
The cut was terrible but not half as bad as the hairstyle a beautician created trying to rescue my hair.
Remember finger waves in hair during the 20s?
That’s what she did to me, a 16-year-old girl.
I cut classes for a week.
I have had navy blue hair — not intentionally — and of course green hair from the swimming pool.
And I have scorched my hair by reading a good book at the same time as using a home perm on my hair. Through experience I found that a good stop watch is an essential item when perming oneself.
And not all my hair fails are my fault. I have a list of places to avoid.
As for now, it’s back to the curling iron and getting a good night’s sleep.
I wonder if Amazon gives a refund on used hair curlers?
