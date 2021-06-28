If you know me or if you have seen my photos, it’s quite evident that I have a pretty close relationship with food, but it’s a love/hate one. I love to eat it, but I hate that it sticks with me.
But I’m not talking about that today. I’m thinking more of the places we eat and how they become part of our lives.
The first restaurant I remember becoming fond of was a drive-in cafe in Asheville, North Carolina.
We lived in Gastonia when I was a young child, and a couple of times a year we would drive to Murphy at the far end of the state.
My biggest thrill was stopping for a hotdog at the Silver Dollar Cafe. I usually pouted until Daddy would stop both coming and going on each trip.
Through my high school years, Troy’s Drive-In in Sylva, North Carolina, was the local hangout for teenagers. Sometimes we would just drive in circles around the building while the jukebox poured out top ‘50s hits over the loudspeaker.
And again hotdogs were involved as Troy’s were delicious.
I actually became engaged while parked at Troy’s. The jukebox was playing “Vaya Con Dias” by Les Paul and Mary Ford as I said “yes.”
When my children were young, The Parkway restaurant in Sylva was where they learned to love shrimp, counting each time their food was delivered to make sure they received 21 shrimp as promised on the menu.
It has another name now and I don’t know if you can still order 21 shrimp.
Then we left the mountains of North Carolina and moved to Myrtle Beach.
It wasn’t long before we discovered Calabash and the delicious, fresh seafood we could dine on there.
But we had yet to find our special place like we had in the mountains.
Then someone suggested we try a restaurant in Murrells Inlet called Prosser’s Barbecue.
One afternoon we decided to drive down to the Inlet and give it a try.
The building had a porch across the front and was nestled under Spanish moss draped trees. It had that Lowcountry look I love.
By the time the meal was over, we knew we would be coming back many times in the future to indulge in well-seasoned vegetables, crispy fried chicken, tangy pork barbecue, perfectly breaded seafood and absolutely the best sweet potato souffle ever. And let’s not forget the chicken bog that was a new dish for this former mountaineer.
Prossers became our go-to place whenever we craved comfort food in a welcoming environment. And we would treat any of our out-of-town guests to a meal at the bountiful buffet.
Life changed as the pandemic took away our enjoyment of mingling and dining out with friends.
When vaccine became available, we could perhaps see the light at the end of the tunnel. My son Jeff and I were anticipating that our first dinner would be at Prosser’s when it was considered safe to venture out.
I was heartbroken when I heard the restaurant had closed its doors.
Jeff and I finally broke the ice, doned our masks and dined out a couple of times.
Recently, we heard through the grapevine that a new restaurant had opened in Prosser’s former location — Inlet Bar-B-Que — but we heard nothing about the food.
Last Wednesday, I had an extremely busy day at work and was exhausted when I came home.
Jeff suggested we order Chinese takeout, but I rebelled.
This mama was tired and wanted something a little more comforting than lo mein.
“We’re going to the Inlet and try the new restaurant,” I declared.
Jeff knew not to argue with me when I was tired, so we jumped in his car and headed south.
To my delight, I had a coming home feeling when I walked through the door and was met by friendly staff members.
Then came the real test — the food.
It passed with flying colors.
I was quite comforted as I chowed down on shrimp, barbecue, flounder and some of the best collards I have ever eaten.
And let’s not forget to mention their pork ribs were to die for.
Putting my low carb diet out of my mind, I also delved into banana pudding to top off the meal.
Before you think bad of me, be assured I’m back to counting carbs again, but just know, the next time I need comforting, I’m heading straight back to the Inlet.
