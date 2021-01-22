Yes, believe it or not, I have really gone to Mars on the 2020 Mars Rover mission.
At least my name has.
Before you think senility has set in, let me explain.
Sometime back, NASA invited the public to submit names to fly aboard the next Mars Rover. In return, anyone who wanted to do this could get a souvenir boarding pass and their name would be etched on microchips to be affixed to the rover.
My son Jeff thought it would be cool to enroll my name for this honor, so, yes, at least part of me is now residing on the Red Planet.
I think I also have a star named for me that’s up there floating around in the universe.
This is quite a change for someone who, 80 years ago, would go into hysterics whenever an airplane flew over the house.
I was that little girl, and I was convinced any plane that passed over me was going to fall from the sky and crush me.
While my Daddy was alive, I found it interesting to realize the changes that had occurred in his lifetime.
He was born the year the Titanic sank down into the icy ocean, and he remembered the panic caused by the radio broadcast of “The War of the Worlds.”
He and his family listened to Orson Welles as he terrified the listening public with his tale of an alien invasion.
The year he died, 2008, the MESSENGER spacecraft performed a Mercury flyby, the first African-American was elected president of the United States and Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver in history to win an IndyCar Series race.
I mentioned Danica because my dad and I were both racing fans.
Computers were a household item before Daddy died, but he was too intimidated by the one I had to do any exploring on it.
The first electronics I owned was a portable record player. I had long play records and then built up a great collection of 45 rpm records. I wish I still had them.
Now, my music is stored on a cloud. Fancy that.
I own a Kindle, two computers, an iPad and two smart TVs. I’m longing for an Apple watch, but Alexa will never be brought into my house. She’s much too smart.
I have lived from a time when women wore dresses or skirts and blouses at home and everywhere else they went.
I was around 30 when I was daring enough to wear pants to work for the first time — and I was employed in an office at a lumber factory.
My first car was a 55 hard-top Chevrolet, then later I had a Plymouth with the large tailfins. Remember the evil car in the movie “Christine?”
I even owned a Volkswagen bug at one time. Imagine myself and five children cruising around town in that little car.
People had a tendency to count heads whenever we were side by side at red lights.
Then, such as a lot of women did, I found SUVs were the perfect vehicle.
I’ve been a wife and a stay-at-home mom for a brief while and a single mom for much longer.
My life has been on many stages, and I’ve played different roles in each act.
I’ve had good friends, and I’ve been a good friend, but best friends die and good friends move away.
The women of my office family are my support group now, and I love them dearly.
I’ve had quite a journey in my 85 years of life, but I don’t feel I got lost in the past during my travels to the present.
After all, my name is somewhere in Mars written on the side of that rover.
