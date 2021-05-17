Last night before I went to bed, I spent a little time at the computer playing games.
No, I wasn’t playing Assassin’s Creed or Grand Theft Auto. What I was doing was working jigsaw puzzles.
I’ve found a great free website with thousands of puzzles available, and I especially enjoy snapping the pieces together to form a wonderful picture of a castle somewhere in Europe, the UK or possibly in the Far East.
Being the Anglophile that I am, Eilean Donan Castle in England is my favorite puzzle to assemble.
I enjoy this quiet time so much because it brings me such sweet memories of my mother. She loved working jigsaw puzzles and we usually had one in progress on a table in the living room.
The kids, and even the cat, knew to play in the den and avoid the front room when a puzzle was coming together.
Mama loved one particular puzzle so much that she glued the back of it together and had it framed.
Another game she enjoyed was word search. She usually had a puzzle magazine around somewhere, and if I wanted to make her happy, I would pick up a new one for her at the news stand.
This magazine would get good use as my dad liked crossword puzzles and I enjoyed trying to solve cryptograms — the keyword is “trying.”
At 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, there’s another ritual I shared with my parents and still practice to this day.
Unless I’m working late or tied up in traffic somewhere, I turn my TV to Channel 13 and spend an hour watching the Wheel of Fortune and then Jeopardy. Mama felt like she knew Pat Sajak and I think she had a little crush on Alex Trebek.
Actually, my dad had that quiet grace that reminded me of Alex.
Music was another fun thing we shared. It was one of my greatest pleasures to take them to some of the musical theaters that opened around town.
Mama’s musical heroes were Alan Jackson and Ronnie McDowell.
When I heard McDowell was appearing at a theater in North Myrtle Beach, I jumped at the chance for Mama to meet him.
Much to my delight, during his show he selected Mama and Daddy out of the audience and had a little interplay with them that ended with Daddy singing “You Are My Sunshine” to Mama.
I could not have planned this any better.
And we didn’t just listen to music. Anytime we were on a road trip, sometime during that trip we would enjoy a good songfest, trying for three-part harmony on gospel songs or Daddy’s beloved western songs.
I can’t sing anymore. I’ve lost my voice, so I don’t ride down the highway singing with the radio on my daily commute. But if you’re at my house on a weekday and 7 p.m. rolls around, I don’t mean to be rude, but the TV will be turned on and Pat and Vanna will again spin the wheel into my living room.
Actually we also had another ritual we shared on Saturday evenings, but surely I’m not a bad daughter if I now skip right over the Lawrence Welk Show. Not everything grows dearer with time.
Sorry, Lawrence.
