Horry County is one special place.
I may be a bit biased, but it certainly is beautiful from the coast to the western parts. And is full of great people with many stories to tell.
My name is Hannah Strong Oskin, and I'm the new managing editor at My Horry News.
I'll be focusing on coverage in western Horry County, which will include the Loris government, stories about folks in the community, public safety, farming and everything else in between.
While I love the coastal parts of Horry County, the western area holds a special place in my heart. My late grandfather, Wallace Bruton, was a longtime tobacco farmer and I remember spending summers on my grandparents’ farm, watching the tractors roll by, checking out the greenhouse and helping my grandmother cook meals for my grandfather and all of our family members who were outside working hard in the summer heat.
I'll never forget how big of a deal it was to go into town with my Grandma Reba on Saturday mornings for her weekly hair appointment and then going to Goody's and Walmart to shop. We would always run into someone she knew or a family member, and that's one thing I love about this area: You know someone almost everywhere you go and people love to stop and speak.
I was born right in the heart of the county at Conway Medical Center and grew up in Pawleys Island. After graduating from Waccamaw High School, I went to Winthrop University in Rock Hill where I majored in mass communication with a minor in marketing. From there, I worked with The Lancaster News before I came back to the area to work with a couple of local publications. My favorite things to do in my free time are spend evenings and weekends with my family, cook and read.
Now, I am absolutely thrilled to be with My Horry News. I've always admired that the newspaper truly cares about the community it serves, from highlighting those who do great deeds for their community to high school athletes and what's happening in your community to hurricanes and flooding. And I look forward to telling those stories from Green Sea Floyds to Loris to the outer parts of Conway.
As I transition into this new role, I'd like to hear from you. What's happening in your neighborhood? Who is someone in your community who has a story to tell? Are you happy or not happy with the decisions your public leaders are making? Please feel free to email me at hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com.
