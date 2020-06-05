During the final year of my term on the Myrtle Beach City Council, we were faced with a shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach. It was not the first time either. In that particular event, the shooting was filmed and created a huge firestorm and made national news.
When I was still on council, I proposed bringing in experienced help for dealing with the issues downtown. Perhaps we needed an addition of people who had dealt with gang issues on a bigger level than we had as a smaller coastal region. That idea was basically rejected.
While the former city council and current city council have worked to increase the size of our public safety operation and worked to address the ongoing issues, I still believe we need help and a vision for how to deal with the unique changes that have been occurring in that downtown area. This has been a longterm issue.
Here is a list of suggestions in the form of a step-by-step plan to address and move us away from what we are seeing downtown:
1. Hire a consultant group or person with experience in dealing with gang violence to help us deal with the issues downtown. Their expertise can only be an asset.
2. Develop a “security by design” plan for downtown, hiring experts who do that type of planning to assist the city and also include our area merchants and hoteliers in the process. Never make any of them feel they are the target and or the problem. We need to walk away from the adversarial feeling that has been a part of downtown’s relationship with the city for sometime now. The issues a “security by design” plan could address are traffic flow, sidewalk improvements, vacant property zoning,
nuisance and problem businesses, and motels (but again, work with them to address issues instead of going in an adversarial position), and desperately needed street lighting on the second and third row streets off Ocean Boulevard.
3. Bring back the old Bike Week Task Force and have them meet on a regular schedule. This way all the stakeholders in all of these events, and the new unplanned but growing events that arise unexpectedly, are kept in check and both our city staff and police department and the various other stakeholders have a better feel for what is coming up on the horizon and an open line of communication going both ways.
4. Ask Gov. Henry McMaster for a planned assistance period over the next three to five years in which we have state law enforcement help from the start of the spring break period through Father’s Day weekend, as that seems to be the time period where the most dramatic activity occurs.
5. Operate Ocean Boulevard, especially from March thru mid-June, with a common sense but strict no tolerance policy for bad behavior. That would be a policy that would send a clear message that this type of thing won’t be tolerated early enough that it never escalates into the situation we have been seeing. This can be done due to the added help from the governor during the stated time period.
6. Start a process to have a discussion as to where we want to go as a community , similar to the old visioning process. Keep the vision simple and move in that direction. For example, my own thoughts on Myrtle Beach are we are a blue collar resort where working people can come and find a little something for the entire family. We need to be embracing that because it is what we are and have always been. We are not Hilton Head, nor are we the land of the unfettered nonstop spring break party.
7. Actively lobby our state House of Representatives and Senate to change portions of the Tourism Development Fee legislation to send some of the money to pay for both our infrastructure and public safety needs. As former Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Dean once said “It is hard to manage mayhem.”
We do still need to be able to spend the necessary money to compete with other tourism destinations who have large advertising budgets, but the TDF has grown into a larger pool of money than projected, and it is the logical source for funding the above ideas to address our current issues. In a way, we have become the victims of our own enormous success.
This is a set of goals, tasks and a money source for achieving them. I am also sure there are other ideas, some of which could be better, and I hope we would all be open to looking at them. However, my rule of thumb has always been don’t let any of your plans get overly complicated.
I hope this helps the discussion.
Wallace is a former Myrtle Beach city councilman.
