During the 13 years I worked at Coastal Carolina University, I had this poster on my office wall from Ghana: “The ruin of a nation begins in the homes of its people.” That proverb, combined with the daily news of overwhelming challenges in our society, are reminders of how important it is to hang on. I worry a lot about our children and our families that this year will go down in history as doing irreparable damage. We can’t let that happen.
What a year! We all got hit by a high-speed runaway train determined to hurt us and change our lives. Many families have suffered the consequences of COVID-19. There will be more. The indications are that continued selfish behaviors will result in additional weeks of darkness and sadness for front line and healthcare workers, their patients and families. It doesn’t have to be. About 70% of us following protocols could drastically lower the curve and save lives. It’s a mystery to me why some of us don’t take life-saving precautions seriously.
Fortunately there are many families paying attention and doing the right things, still smiling, filled with hope and optimism that this, too, shall pass and life will return to something more recognizable. The season has joy, good cheer with grand efforts by strong courageous people keeping the home fires warm, lending help and generous gifts to others who are less fortunate. This is who we are. We roll with the punches. We are generally caring, giving, responsible people for our families and our fellow citizens. The vaccines on the horizon offer hope.
This month is dedicated to celebrations of a life, the embracing of our very moral fiber, recognizing a time that cherishes our families living and loving together. We have to hold on to those beliefs and find comfort in them. Not gathering for holiday celebrations could mean that we will be around to celebrate tomorrows. I hope that will be the gift you give and receive this new year. The gift of life.
Parents will go the extra miles maintaining as much normalcy as possible. How well they do their job can determine the present and future success of their children. There are also increased efforts from professionals. The National Parenting Education Network has launched “Parenting Education Matters,” a messaging campaign. “Parenting Education Works for Everyone” illustrates the diversity in which we care for children.
There is no playbook for parenting.
Everyone can benefit from parenting education. Each family member has a role, a purpose to keep family healthy. What a time for those with more to demonstrate their compassion and care for those families with little. What a time to teach lessons, giving, caring and unifying with our fellow citizens to help us all stay alive, well and thriving.
Go make this your best holiday, not the worst! Follow the protocols for safe celebrations that will continue to give life, not take it away. We can do this by behaving in ways that will promote love, cooperation, respect and understanding, even via technology. These commitments are especially crucial during our “down days”: Please remember that our children and other family members are going through it with us. Think about hanging onto each other fiercely and being thankful for the gifts we find, the most important of which is each other.
I wish you all a most glorious holiday season, joy, abundant love and all the happiness you can stand. Smiles and laughs of love do work on Zoom. Stay well and get ready for a new, a better New Year. And,
Don’t lose heart.
Jim R. Rogers, author, The Incredible Importance of Effective Parenting.
Parenting and Family Life Educator, still learning, inc. parentscare@sc.rr.com
