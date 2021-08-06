The widened Carolina Forest Boulevard opened up on July 30. The barrels were removed and the traffic lights are all working. There was a lot of chatter on Facebook about the barrels. It was very hard, particularly at night, to follow the contour of the road. At this time, I don’t know what the speed limit is going to be, 35 or 45? I do know it was a much faster and nicer drive from The Farm to U.S. 501. It remains to be seen what effect it will have on the school traffic through The Farm.
Another golf course bites the dust. The Witch Golf Club is closing. It will be closed within the next three or four months. RS Parker is in negotiations to build 326 units on the 120-acre golf course.
It will consist of 115 townhouses, 211 single family homes, and 6 acres of commercial development along S.C. 544.
The Marketplace at the Mill development has announced more tenants. That is located at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard. Publix will be the anchor store. Joining them are Fortune Asian Bistro, Sweetberry Bowls, River Oaks Pizzeria, Firehouse Subs, Great Clips, Grande Nails and Heartland Dental. Additional plans for the Mill include a 6-acre parcel suitable for a wide range of non retail uses such as medical, office and storage.
Hawthorne Residential Partners is developing Hawthorn at the Mill, a luxury multi-family residential community with 290 planned units in 11 buildings on 20 acres adjacent to the Marketplace.
I would like to hear from my readers on their thoughts on the development in Carolina Forest. How many sub places is too many?
I have family coming in this weekend. They are flying in and ordered a rental van weeks ago. I have warned them they may not get one or at the least may have to wait hours for one. I'll let you know how that works out.
Back to The Farm: New mulch has been installed by the entrance to Brookberry. The bulletin board has arrived and should be installed soon.
Southernscapes will be on the property to replace the dead bushes at the Wheatfield entrance. The management company did inspections last week. If you got a violation notice, the first one is only a warning. The second is a fine.
Upcoming meetings: The grounds committee will meet on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the activity center, The HOA will meet on Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m. in the amenity center. The ARC will meet on Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. in the amenity center.
A reminder: I am looking for residents who were in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. If you were there and assisted in any way for the search and rescue or cleanup, please contact me. I need just a few lines to tell us all about your experiences.
Lest we ever forget. I plan on doing that column for the Sept. 10 issue of the Chronicle.
On the lighter side…
If your problem can't be solved by coffee, money or tequila, I'm out of ideas.
I just saw a burglar kicking in his front door. I asked him what he was doing. He said he was working from home.
Joel, are these better?
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me at ronaldtagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
