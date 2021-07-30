Last week, the HOA board and grounds committee chairman met with residents from the Brookberry section of The Farm. The topics discussed were the landscaping around their entrance, a new entrance sign for Carolina Forest Boulevard and a new bulletin board. The bulletin board has come in and the grounds committee will be installing it.
A mason has been hired to do the brick work. It will be the same as the two we already have, one in front of the amenity center and the other on Wheatfield Drive.
New mulch has been ordered and the trimming of the bushes has been completed. The new entrance sign will take some time. We all looked at the area, and it is not leveled off yet. We will be in touch with the county’s road department to find out where their right of way
ends and the Farm property begins. No work on the sign will be started until all the roadwork has been completed.
The management company has been out doing inspections. Violations for trash containers, basketball hoops, mail boxes, mold, yard maintenance and improper parking were issued.
Trash signs for the basketball area have been installed.
A sink hole on Cobblers Court has been reported to the county.
Our maintenance man had to remove an unwelcome visitor to our amenity center. A snake had found his way in. Those of you who know our Waccamaw Management representative, Misty Pace, know she does not do snakes.
Terry Massi is a resident in The Parks and has been coordinating an Adopt A Median for the Parks community. Howard Forman, who organized this project for Plantation Lakes, is meeting with representatives of the Parks. If anyone in the Farm is interested in joining this organization, contact Terry Massi at termasi50@yahoo.com or call 310-497-4028.
The county will be donating and planting the trees and the Adopt A Median workers will be responsible for the maintenance.
It has been almost 20 years since the worst attack on the United States: Sept. 11, 2001. Everyone remembers where they were when the planes hit the Twin Towers.
Ten years ago, I wrote my column dedicated to the Farm residents who were there that day. With the 20th coming soon, I would like to hear from all the new residents that may have been there. Police, firefighters, EMTs, clean up personnel or anyone who was there to help in any way possible. I had a list, but some have either passed on or moved. If you were there, please send me a line or two about your experience.
I am going to reprint most of what I wrote 10 years ago. I would love to add new names to the hero list and recognize you all. I will have pictures from one of the policemen who was at the scene.
On the lighter side…
When I was your age, I had to walk through 10 feet of shag carpet to change the station.
When a man opens a car door for his wife, you can be sure either the car is new or the wife is.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me at ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.