Last week I announced the resignation of Cici Ault from the HOA board. The board has appointed a replacement.
At the last meeting, Theresa Sutton was appointed to the board. A blast was sent out to the homeowners introducing Theresa to the community. For those of you who do not receive the blast, I am repeating it here.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as a board member for the Farm,” Theresa said. “I am happy to say my family and I have been a part of the Farm community for 15 years. Most recently I served as Vice President of the Orchards Board of Directors. One of my personal achievements while on the Orchards Board of Directors was to put together an ARC Committee. I did this so more individuals would have a voice in the Orchards. I am very familiar with our governing documents and will do my best to properly manage our funds for the enhancement of our community. I welcome your questions and promise that should you ask me a question, you will get an answer.”
The Farm HOA Board would like to welcome Theresa.
Every time a new board member joins the board, a reorganization meeting has to be held. At the last meeting, the members of the board elected me as president, vice president Debra Shovlin, secretary Gregg Markey, treasurer Scott Kavana and at-large member Theresa Sutton.
Other items discussed at the HOA meeting:
• A new hard drive is needed for the camera system.
• Our Farm insurance has gone up $7,000.
• The board grounds committee chairman and our landscaper will meet to see what improvements can be done for our entrances at Farmers Rest and Powder Mill Streets.
• Paul Hoppes, our grounds committee chairman, reported that the garbage at the basketball courts is becoming a daily problem. A blast was sent out that read, “In recent weeks the basketball court has been left with numerous water bottles and trash. These items have been picked up by our community manager, grounds committee members, and our handy man. To ensure our community looks good, please ask family members using the basketball courts to please use the trash can that is located beside the court. As a community we all have to strive to keep our surroundings free of trash.
Please note that trash continues to be an issue at all our entrances, requiring constant clean up.”
The next board meeting will be on Aug. 12 at noon. We try to change the day and time to give all residents an opportunity to make one of our meetings.
The grounds committee met on July 14 in the activity center. The overall look of the Farm’s amenities is good. Our pump houses are in good shape. Fitness room is up and running. The bolts protruding from the retaining wall on Pond 17 have been cut back by the committee. This was something DR Horton was supposed to do but never did. A doggie station in the Orchards has been repaired. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the activity center.
On the lighter side…
It was my wife’s birthday the other day. I bought her a belt and a new bag. The vacuum cleaner is working much better now. This joke reminds me of an incident my wife and I had. Many years ago, I asked her what she wanted for her birthday. She said patio furniture and a piece of jewelry she had seen. I said I could only afford one of them. She chose the patio furniture. I thought that was a great choice. She was giving up the jewelry. You know what I got for my birthday? A new storm door. I guess I should have gotten her the jewelry.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email me at ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com. Till next time.
