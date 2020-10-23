“I pledge allegiance — Oops! I should not say that. Are you concerned about this most recent controversy?
I think it brings to light a more important issue, the issue of God Himself.
Sometimes I wonder how many gods are being worshipped in the churches today.
Some people think that the whole purpose of a church service is to entertain, uplift and refresh. Some people go to church not so much to worship God, but to sit back and enjoy the music and the sermon. Of course, they expect the church building to be attractive, the pastor to be well-groomed and smooth mannered, the pianist or organist to be talented, the choir to be majestic, the coffee table to be well-stocked, the parking lot to be convenient, the people to be well-dressed and friendly, and if they have small children, they won’t attend unless there is a nursery. All they want to do is sit back in the preferably padded pews and drink it all in.
Don’t misunderstand me. I don’t dispute that these things are valid SECONDARY considerations after you’ve narrowed down your choices with religious criteria, but I maintain that worship is not a form of entertainment.
A church that has become a “mutual congratulatory aren’t-we-great-folks society” has ceased to worship God and has begun to worship itself. God should be the center of attention in church, not the persons in the pews.
The first of the commandments is “You must not have any other God but Me.” Let us not place ourselves as gods before the Lord. Let us not join the ranks of those who demand to be appeased before they condescend to worship the Lord.
Many people leave the church asking themselves, “What did I get out of the service today?” instead of asking themselves, “What did God get out of my worship today?”
They demand a Nutra-sweet religion – you know, all sweetness, but no nutrition.
Then there are people who claim that many things in the Bible – particularly Paul’s letters –are gloomy and negative.
“My religion is in the Sermon on the Mount,” they say, recalling how it begins with the Beatitudes: “Blessed are these, and blessed are those.” They look up towards the ceiling and sigh in elation. “That’s true religion,” they say, with a knowing sparkle in their eyes.
Obviously, these people have never actually sat down and read either Paul’s letters or the Sermon on the Mount. For it is Paul who said, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose for them.” Romans 8:28, and “But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,” Galatians 5:22.
The Sermon on the Mount, however, contains some of the most terrifying passages in the Bible:
• Matthew 5:21-22 — Teaching about Anger
“You have heard that our ancestors were told, ‘You must not murder. If you commit murder, you are subject to judgment.’ But I say, if you are even angry with someone, you are subject to judgment! If you call someone an idiot, you are in danger of being brought before the court. And if you curse someone, you are in danger of the fires of hell.
• Matthew 5:27-28 — Teaching about Adultery
“You have heard the commandment that says, ‘You must not commit adultery.’ But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart.
• Matthew 5:38-39 — Teaching about Revenge
“You have heard the law that says the punishment must match the injury: ‘An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say, do not resist an evil person! If someone slaps you on the right cheek, offer the other cheek also.
• Matthew 5:43-44 — Teaching about Love for Enemies
“You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbor’ and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!
Look at these in three different ways:
1. As ideals which we strive for, although we can never reach them. That’s a nice way of saying that they are unrealistic expectations.
2. As an example of “putting a hedge around the law,” that is, forbidding more than what the law forbids so that the law is forever in violation. We can’t deny that Jesus is following that pattern, but if that is all He meant by it, we are hopelessly lost. Jesus placed the hedges too far out.
3. As a way of teaching us that it is not enough for us to be sinners who consciously avoid sin, we must be righteous people who actively pursue virtue. Jesus intended for us to feel distress when we hear these words, for we cannot in our flesh obey His words. In that distress we hear the voice of the Spirit calling us to submission in faith to His transforming power.
It may very well be that worship is an uplifting experience in a pleasant environment, and if that is the case, we are indeed fortunate. But just as a caterpillar eats many leaves, not to become a fat caterpillar, but to become a beautiful butterfly, we worship God not to be entertained, but to be transformed.
I began by looking at our pledge of allegiance to our flag. If you are offended by those who would deny you the right to acknowledge God in that recitation, should those who do not acknowledge God properly in worship not offend us as well?
I believe it is our responsibility to live our lives and worship in such a manner that we reflect the God we worship in our every thought and deed.
Dennis Devorick is the pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, 1527 S.C. 544 Conway, SC 29526.
He can be reached at www.CCUMethodist.com or djdevorick @umcsc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.