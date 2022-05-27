There’s a misconception that slavery was not prevalent in Horry County.
Certainly, slavery was not as a large of an institution in Horry County as it was in neighboring Georgetown County. Ninety percent of Georgetown’s population was composed of slaves compared to 20 percent in Horry.
However, many of the people who owned slaves in Horry were wealthy Georgetown planters.
Unlike the Georgetown plantations which grew mostly rice, the Horry plantations produced sweet potatoes, corn and turpentine, as well as rice.
Some of the Horry plantations were Rose Hill, Ark, Longwood, Crab Tree, Snow Hill, Bell’s Bay, Keyes Field, Upper Mill, Tip Top, Oliver, Vaught, Savannah Bluff, Cherry Grove, Windy Hill and Cedar Creek.
The largest rice plantations were owned by Joshua John Ward who made his home at Brookgreen Plantation. He owned more 1,100 slaves making him the largest slave holder in the United States in 1850. His six plantations, two of which were in Horry, produced 4.5 milliion pound of rice.
Prior to the Civil War, ownership had passed to his three sons.
In a 1997 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, an interesting story appeared that sheds additonal light on slavery during the Civil War in Horry County.
In 1937, Genevieve W. Chandler, and interviewer with the Federal Works Progress Admnistration, traveled to Conway to interview an ex slave, Ellen Godfrey, then 99-years-old.
During the interview, Ms. Godfrey related the harrowing story of fleeing from Yankee soldiers with her plantation master.
Godfrey was born in 1837 on Longwood Plantation on the Waccamaw River.
She had outlived her five daughters at the time of the interview.
Ms. Godrey related how during the “Confederick War—The Reb time day” the Wards moved to Marlboro County with their slaves.
About 300 slaves were transported on flat bottom boats up the Pee Dee River.
“Couldn’t pull we clothes off on the flat. Boat name Riprey. Woman confined on boat (gave birth). Name the baby ‘Riprey” Mama named Sibby.”
It took ten days to get to the Drake Plantation in Marlboro County andlong the way the flat boats pulled to the banks of the river for meals.
“How could you cook on the flat?” asked the interviewer.
“Dirt bank up. Fire make on dirt. Big pot. Cook, Fry meat. Come Pee Dee get off flat. Bake. Bake. Iron stove,” she replied.
Upn reaching their destination, the slaves were put in a dirt camp to stay hidden from the Yankees.
When Union troops reached the Drake Plantation, the commander asked for the location of the Wards.
“Massa been hide. Been in swamp,” she told them.
The slaves were loaded back onto the flat bottom boats and returned to the Buckort area.
“Left Marlboro Monday. Come Conway Friday sundown...Easier coming. Current helped,” said Ms. Godfrey.
When the slaves arrived at Tip Top Plantation food supplies were very low she recalled.
She said she was excited when three flat bottom boats filled with provisions came around the a bend of the Waccamaw River until she sound out that her mother, Molly was dead on one of them.
“Middle night. Snow on ground. Get up cook. Cook all nights. Rice, Bake tater, Collards. Give a quilt over you heaed. I sleep in the cotton.” she said.
After the Civil War ended and slavery was abolished in the United States, Ms. Godfrey moved to Racepath Street in Conway. She outlived three husbands.
At the time of this interview she was nearing her 100th birthday.
