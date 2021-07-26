When we moved here nine years ago, our neighbors kidded us when we said that we were putting in a garden. They said the soil is just sand and nothing will grow. Well, I guess they didn’t know my husband’s skills as we now produce enough to give lots of it away to our neighbors.
We have tomatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, cantaloupes, watermelons and green beans in the garden now. Several of our neighbors have been receiving goody bags from our garden.
I learned something today. When an owl kills its prey, it often only eats the head. Our neighbor apparently has an owl who leaves the bodies of its
prey on their lawn. We have a deer who appears to like our tomatoes.
We have the rest of the garden fenced in but not the tomatoes because deer usually don’t like tomatoes.
Summer is in full swing here in Myrtle Beach and everyone seems to be enjoying the pool. A reminder that floats aren’t allowed in the pool due to
the COVID-19 rules that are in effect. Please read and follow those rules that are posted if you are at the pool.
Several people have commented about the state of disrepair of the front of Covington Lake. I think if you look around, you will see that many of the subdivision’s front entrances are in disarray with drainage work and multipath work still in progress. Once they are finished, the
board will look at putting the entrances back in order, including putting an irrigation system back together.
Many houses this week got new Santee Cooper meters. I was told they are more accurate and easier to read when there is a problem.
Don’t forget the National Night Out event at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center parking lot on Aug. 3 from 7-9 pm. Come and show support for our first responders.
Thank you to Book Warehouse. They closed their store at the North Myrtle Beach Tanger Outlets this past Sunday and they are donating any leftover books to the Friends of the Carolina Forest Library to sell in their nook and use as prizes at our fun day in October.
The next bag of books sale at the Carolina Forest Library will be Aug.18 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., so please mark your calendars. Paying $5 gets you a brown bag that you can fill with books of all kinds.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest have been busy taking care of the medians as all this rain has sprouted lots of weeds. We try to get out at 7 a.m. before it gets too hot. We welcome anyone who would like to help.
I noticed today that they are starting to clear the land for the Publix market at the corner of River Oaks and Carolina Forest Boulevard. There is also a new bank going in (Anderson Brothers) on International Drive
across from Murphy’s gas and the ACE hardware store has opened in the Ollie’s plaza. Now that Horry County Council has finally enacted the impact
fees that were on the ballot a few years ago, some of this
new building should generate some funds for infrastructure
needs.
Also, our tax rate will be going up but nothing compared to our tax bill in Massachusetts. There are changes in the wind as they say.
Happy anniversary to Linda and Dan Cassidy (July 24) and to
Norm and me (July 25). It is our 40th anniversary.
All questions about the HOA should be directed to Waccamaw
management at info@waccamawmanagement.com.
Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com
