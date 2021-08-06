It has been a hot week in Carolina Forest, so I hope everyone is
enjoying the pool and the beach. We are just back from Massachusetts where it was also quite warm.
I have asked the RIDE III coordinator about the finishing of our front entrance as there is lots of irrigation piping and the area where the new curbs were put in needs to have dirt added and be cleaned up. He will bring it up to Southern Asphalt.
Most of the buckets on Carolina Forest Boulevard have been removed except along the side where they are still working on the multipath and drainage work. The speed limit is still posted at 35 mph, but people are flying down the street now that all four
lanes are open. The only thing slowing them down are the traffic lights.
On Facebook, homeowners are talking about leaving the grass longer around the lakes to help with erosion. Lots of complaints about mosquitoes and yellow flies that they attribute to the tall grass. If you call the county, they will do a pass through near your home at night to help control the bugs.
The board is just trying to lessen the erosion so they don’t have a big bill to dredge the ponds in the near future.
We had a new neighbor move onto Covington Drive this week. Glad to see that the house that has been empty for most of the last nine years finally has people in it. Welcome to Covington Lake.
Everyone is upset about the cutting down of all the woods at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive for Publix. This is what happens when you have 40,000 people in a compact area. You need stores to supply those homes with goods.
When Carolina Forest
Boulevard was built, all the stores had to be at either end of the road as the only commercial building allowed was Plantation Storage. Now there is some commercial going in across from the library and I’m sure more will follow.
I made a mistake last week when I announced that the bag of books sale would be Aug. 18. It will be Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. We will have lots of new books as our group received a huge donation of books and audio materials from The Book Warehouse that went out of business. It should be a great place to purchase Christmas presents, especially books for children. It’s also a great place for teachers to purchase books for their classrooms.
The new attraction book should be out this week. The library will be selling them for $20 each. Lots of good deals at restaurants and other businesses are in them.
Someone asked me about the Styrofoam ad signs that people put along the road. The county has a law that forbids these signs on their easements, which go 10 feet from the road on both sides. The only signs allowed are real estate open houses and they are only allowed for the day of the open house. The county goes around periodically and picks up the
signs.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers call it “litter on a stick.”
I’m looking at scheduling the next yard sale, but a date hasn’t been picked yet.
Happy birthday to Zachary Goff (July 8), Victoria Rosch (July 10) and Richard Modica (July 11). Happy anniversary to Bernadette and Mark Hilb (July 8).
All concerns about our subdivision should be addressed to Waccamaw Management at info@waccamawmanagement.com. They are doing drive-by inspections and you will receive a letter if you aren’t in compliance with our covenants.
Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
I welcome new owners to submit their birthdays and anniversaries so I can add them to my list.
Email me at bffrn12@ gmail.com
