The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee decided Tuesday that it was going to hold a grudge.
Atlantic Collegiate Academy bore the brunt of it.
The charter slated to ultimately operate in the Carolina Forest zone of Horry County claims it will offer “elite academics and athletics.” That much remains to be seen.
What we now know is that it is being held responsible for the athletic successes (sins?) of the similarly modeled institutions around the Palmetto State that came before it.
Nothing more.
During an hour-plus portion of Tuesday’s SCHSL Executive Meeting, ACA wasn’t so much picked apart as it was sacrificed at the altar of a system that allows charters to operate under the protection of the state legislature and within the constitutions and bylaws of the state’s largest sports governing body.
Committee members mentioned busing. They brought up the split schedule. Even how disadvantaged kids at the schools who ultimately drew ACA in scheduling would be. What they ignored was basic geography, academic freedoms and what the SCHSL can actually enforce.
But don’t take my word for it. Listen to executive committee member Kyle Boczkowski, who said this during the closing moments, just prior to the vote.
“I would say two things can be true,” Boczkowski said, directing his comments at ACA Principal Mike Lorenz. “I think there is no question you have a competitive [advantage]. You draw from a very large population area, competing against a school that draws from a very small [area]. No one can contend there’s not an advantage. There is. However, we have a constitution, we have bylaws. Your school meets all the qualifications for membership. So, while I agree that you will have an advantage - while I don’t like it from a competitive standpoint - I don’t have any reason based on our constitution [to vote against membership].”
Boczkowski’s words should have been the voice of reason that ended the debate; Atlantic’s bid should have been approved right then and there.
Instead, those words fell on mostly deaf ears bookmarking made-up minds. The committee voted 10-4 against Atlantic’s membership.
A membership, mind you, that won’t mean much next school year. Atlantic is a near lock to compete as an independent athletics program, one unable to participate in most playoffs SCHSL schools are eligible for. It will struggle to find games in most sports - more on that below - and will be a shell of anything resembling a real sports program.
How do I know that?
It’s time for full disclosure.
My oldest child is already enrolled at Atlantic Collegiate for the 2023-2024 school year. He currently attends another charter in the area but competes athletically with a Class 5A high school in Horry County. As a family, our decision to enroll him at ACA had everything to do with academics and nothing with athletics. It’s our hope that Atlantic forgoes his sport next year so he can stay with his existing teammates as opposed to what is assuredly going to be a hurried-together process of hiring coaches and putting together an independent schedule.
The SCHSL’s home zone rule has been a godsend for student-athletes who don’t fit into the same mold for academics as they do athletics.
The governing body knows this. What its executive committee doesn’t understand - and certainly didn’t take the time to learn prior to Tuesday’s meeting - was a number of very basic facts.
The biggest one was the repeated accusation that Atlantic Collegiate will be ripping student-athletes away from the schools in the region it would be most likely assigned to beginning in the 2024-2025 school year. Let’s take a look at the five schools currently in Region VIII-2A.
Mullins High School - 42.7 miles from Atlantic’s eventual campus
Marion High School - 50.1 miles
Andrews High School - 61.4 miles
Kingstree High School - 67.5 miles
Lee Central High School - 102.5 miles
That’s an average of 64.8 miles away from Atlantic Collegiate. You really think any of those students are going to be transferring to Atlantic with that type of commute?
“I’m not even on that scale. I’m a zero,” Kingstree football coach Brian Smith told me Wednesday when I asked how nervous he was of losing players on a scale of 1-10.
Smith and I had an interesting conversation, one he’s uniquely qualified to speak about publicly. You see, he’s not just a football coach. Smith, already an assistant principal at Kingstree, holds a doctorate and is certified to be a superintendent in the state of South Carolina.
While his Kingstree teams may eventually fall prey to whatever programs Atlantic has down the road, he’s also looking at this from a different angle.
“[The Executive Committee] kept bringing up competitive advantage, competitive advantage, competitive advantage,” he said. “You can’t regulate competitive advantage without looking at Dutch Fork or Abbeville or even someone like Lake View. They won a bunch of state championships. This isn’t just about a trophy.”
Smith wasn’t done.
“Hopefully the Appellate Committee gets this right,” he continued. “Otherwise, the High School League is going to get sued, and they’re going to lose.”
Smith understands what anyone who isn’t operating on emotion alone should. He mentioned Legion Collegiate, Atlantic’s sister school, which was initially rejected by this same board in 2019 before the appeals committee corrected the error. Similarly, Atlantic will go in front of the Appellate Committee on Wednesday, hoping for a more rational result. History with Legion and other charters tells us Atlantic’s chances are strong.
Tuesday’s decision, then, was another display in spite, not facts and reality.
It didn’t matter that commissioner Jerome Singleton delivered a few reminders during the meeting on what the SCHSL could and couldn’t do in regards to the state legislature’s position on charters.
It didn’t matter that another charter (American Leadership Academy in Lexington) was approved by the very same board during the same executive committee meeting.
It didn’t matter that other charters operating with the same academic and athletic model as Atlantic already exist and are full SCHSL member institutions.
It didn’t matter that the schools in Horry County who will likely lose a few students are free to essentially stonewall Atlantic in terms of scheduling, as is their right. Barring the creation of a high school that falls into Class 2A, no HCS program will ever be tied to Atlantic via a region or face the Armada in the playoffs.
It didn’t matter that Lorenz’s application for Atlantic checked every box.
Nope. Ten members of the executive committee decided to posture. They wanted to be able to go back home and say they stuck it Oceanside and Gray and James Island and Southside Christian and Bishop England and whatever other non-traditional schools have caused them “heartache,” a term that got thrown around plenty during the meeting.
The real heartache here is that people in a position of power decided to hold a grudge instead of vote for what’s not only right, but required by the SCHSL’s own bylaws and very arguably state law.
