Covid has made words such as ‘pandemic,’ ‘quarantine,’ and ‘antibodies,’ - words most of us used only occasionally - now as common as salt and pepper.
And there are other words, mostly old English words, borrowed, shared and stolen from www.dictionary.com, that some folks think should be revived and used again in our everyday vocabularies.
Some of them are:
Apricity: the warmth of the sun on a cold winter day
Bedward: heading towards bed
To brabble: to argue loudly
To constellate: to cluster together
To degust: to taste carefully
Elflock: Tangled hair as if matted by elves
To gorgonize: to have a paralyzing effect on someone
To hugger mugger: to act in a secretive way
Illecebrous: attractive
To jargogle: to confuse
To kench: to laugh loudly
Osculable: that which can be kissed
Schoolman: a teacher
Widdendream: state of mental confusion or excitement
Some of those are seriously cool words and I can’t wait to use jargogle in a sentence.
In the meantime, I’m trying to figure out the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic, a ventilator and a respirator and isolation and quarantine.
