Covid has made words such as ‘pandemic,’ ‘quarantine,’ and ‘antibodies,’ - words most of us used only occasionally - now as common as salt and pepper.

And there are other words, mostly old English words, borrowed, shared and stolen from www.dictionary.com, that some folks think should be revived and used again in our everyday vocabularies.

Some of them are:

Apricity: the warmth of the sun on a cold winter day

Bedward: heading towards bed

To brabble: to argue loudly

To constellate: to cluster together

To degust: to taste carefully

Elflock: Tangled hair as if matted by elves

To gorgonize: to have a paralyzing effect on someone

To hugger mugger: to act in a secretive way

Illecebrous: attractive

To jargogle: to confuse

To kench: to laugh loudly

Osculable: that which can be kissed

Schoolman: a teacher

Widdendream: state of mental confusion or excitement

Some of those are seriously cool words and I can’t wait to use jargogle in a sentence.

In the meantime, I’m trying to figure out the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic, a ventilator and a respirator and isolation and quarantine.