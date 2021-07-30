Gee William put this information on Structuring Sentences for Dummies, a site to which I admit being seriously, uncontrollably addicted.
The space between your eyebrows is called a glabella. (I thought it was called “I didn’t have time to tweeze.”)
The way it smells after it rains is called petrichor.
Stomach rumbling is called wamble. Wait…I have to tell you about Mr. Stevens. It was a Bible study in Anchorage and I was late. There was dead silence in the room, people were apparently praying when I slid in next to Mr. Stevens.
He drove a 15-year-old Buick, wore clothes from Goodwill and had more money than he or his kids would live to spend.
As soon as I sat down in the otherwise pin-drop silence, my stomach wambled hard for 30 seconds non-stop, loudly.
When it finally stopped, Mr. Stevens said, “Excuse me.”
That man had more class than he even had money.
But I digress.
The wired cage that holds the cork in a bottle of champagne is called the agraffe.
When you combine an exclamation mark with a question mark (like this: ?!), it is called an interrobang. Interrobangs are offensive. Make up your mind. Are you asking a question or being surprised by something?
Illegible handwriting is called griffonage. (Illegible handwriting is also offensive because kids are not being taught to write cursive in school anymore.)
The condition of finding it difficult to get out of bed in the morning is called dysania. (And all this time I thought it was called Monday).
The space between your nostrils is called columelia nasi.
The day after tomorrow is called overmorrow.
The sheen or light you see when you close your eyes and oppress your hands in them is called phosphenes. (Why would anyone do that?)
The cry of a newborn baby is called a vagitus. (I thought it was called a relief.)
Who knew? Oh wait, Guy William knew.
