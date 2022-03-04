I’m about as political as a pet rock but I admit I have a new hero. New heroes is probably more accurate.
The Ukrainian people and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not necessarily in that order, are the best role models kids – and adults – can have these days.
I’m seriously impressed.
I’m crazy about the way that country has rallied with grandmothers and beer bottles and the common, uniting, overwhelming cause of protecting their country and each other.
And the almost immediate provision by Poland to accept displaced women and children whose husbands, fathers, brothers and sons have stayed behind willingly to fight.
And France and Holland sending rockets and Canada sending money.
And Germany – really, Germany? – sending supplies.
And the United States sending weapons.
And it’s hardly over, that’s just one particular day’s news.
I don’t even see people being angry.
They’re sad and they’re scared but I haven’t seen any internally-generated riots.
Haven’t seen looting or rock throwing.
No price gouging there.
President Zelenskyy appears focused while he’s soft-spoken and totally in charge.
This man was an actor and a comedian. He’s Jewish. He’s married with two kids.
Wikipedia, which may or may not be trusted, depending on who’s editing it that hour, says he’s in favor of legalizing medical pot, abortion, prostitution and gambling.
It’s a good thing I’m not political because while I know they should, those things don’t matter to me today. I’m not for or against his issues, I have my own.
What I’m feeling these days is awed by the Ukrainian people’s response to disaster.
They united, they acted.
And like looking to the parents to explain the children’s behaviors, we can look to the president to explain the response of the citizens.
My list of heroes is short.
There’s Sandy Koufax who refused to play in the World Series because it fell on the holiday of Yom Kippur.
There’s Erma Bombeck, may she rest in peace, who turned down the chance to go to the head of the line of those needing a kidney transplant.
Now there’s a third person on my list of real live heroes - Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.