More than a calendar
I don’t know when it started, but it may have been as many as 20 years ago.
It looked like a coincidence but it wasn’t when my daughter and I gave each other the same Mary Engelbreit calendar for Chanukah.
I saw it at a mall kiosk and knew she’d love it so I added it to her Chanukah goodies that year.
She had the same experience. She saw it, she knew I’d love it and she bought it for me too.
That’s why it wasn’t exactly a coincidence. We both like the same kinda stuff.
I opened mine first that year and when I did, I laughed out loud. It was with both delight that I had the Mary Engelbreit calendar and with amusement because I knew she was shortly going to open the identical gift.
I hadn’t bought myself one also because as all moms know, moms don’t buy themselves anything during the holidays, right?
Well, that year my daughter and I – and the rest of the family – had a good chuckle about our buying each other the same calendar.
Mary Engelbreit stuff is happy and colorful and whimsical and very, very sweet,
The artwork is bright and cheery. The writing is always a quote about love or friendship or reaching goals or something else positive and encouraging.
Mary Engelbreit never went to art school and was self-taught, learning by copying illustrations from her mother’s story books. Gradually she developed her own style and now creates not just calendars but tote bags, greeting cards, framed art, Christmas tree ornaments, mugs…coasters…everything.
Her stuff is all good but a little Mary Engelbreit goes a long way and the calendars have always been enough for both of us.
My daughter and I didn’t talk about the gift exchange afterwards, we just both enjoyed our calendars.
The story continues because the following year, we did the same thing on purpose. By the third year, we realized it was a tradition.
Each year, we continued adding a Mary Engelbreit calendar to whatever else we gave each other for Chanukah.
Well, this last year has been a huge one, and I moved to the other side of the country.
Distance, Covid, time and change caused us to agree to skip the Chanukah gifts for each other this year. Normally, we gave each other a big box of a bunch of little-ish gifts, including the calendar, and one or two “biggies.”
This was a different kind of year and neither of us even made time for latkes or the dreidel game. It was just an unusual kind of holiday and we agreed ahead of time that we wouldn’t exchange gifts either.
But, I did buy and send the Mary Engelbreit calendar to my daughter with a note that “I just had to.”
Funny thing, I got the same one from her with a note that it wasn’t a Chanukah gift, it was a “for no reason” gift.
It’s more than a calendar. It’s more than a tradition. It’s love.
Make traditions. Make love. Have wonderful, happy holidays.
