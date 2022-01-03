The stories my mother told weren’t always true.
Sometimes they were outrageously fabricated to make a point while she swore they were gospel.
Or they were someone else’s experience that she embraced as her own. That was either because she wished it had actually been her experience, or “just because.”
With all the holiday whoopla and meal-planning and visiting these last weeks, I thought about one of her stories.
Neither my sister nor I remember it happening but we’d heard it so many times, we tended to believe it actually did.
It was one of those “leftover nights” when mothers pretty much clean out the fridge and call it dinner. A little bit of chicken, a few serving spoons of vegetables, a sliver or three of potatoes with a side of rice apparently made a fairly presentable if starch-filled meal…until unexpected company showed up.
My sister and I were too young to question and old enough to comply so when our mother told us to eat a PB&J sandwich in the kitchen and pretend we weren’t hungry when we got to the dining room, we went with it.
Apparently, the meal, such as it was, went well, everyone [else] had enough to call it dinner, and it was time for dessert.
Whatever it was that was being presented as dessert would have been a perfectly fine dessert for the four of us – my parents and my sister and me – but it wasn’t a company kind of dessert.
Maybe half a pie left over from another night or half a dozen cookies or whatever…
The point is, when my mother put it on the table, she looked at my sister and me and said, “You two didn’t eat your dinner, you’re not having dessert.”
A half-truth? An outright lie? A little white lie for a greater good? A lifelong lesson for the kids that being complicit in a deception is ok if there’s “no real harm done?”
My take-away this more than 65 years later is that unfortunately, we remember the bad examples more easily than the good ones.
Something about going into a new year makes me want to stay very aware of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.