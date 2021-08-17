Not quite sure where she got it, I’ve lifted this from Renee Norris Elvis’ Facebook page because as she said, it’s just too good not to share.
An almost-octogenarian says he’s learned these things in his near-80 years:
After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse my children and my friends, I have now started loving myself.
I have realized I am not Atlas. The world does not rest on my shoulders.
I have stopped bargaining with vegetable and fruit vendors. A few pennies more is not going to break me but it might help the poor fellow save for his daughter’s school fees.
I’ve stopped telling the elderly that they’ve already told that story many times.
The story makes them walk down Memory Lane and live their past again.
I’ve learned not to correct people even when I know they’re wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me.
Peace is more precious than perfection.
I’ve walked away from people who don’t value me. They may not know my worth, but I do.
I’ve learned to drop the ego rather than break a relationship.
I’ve learned to live each day as if it’s my last. After all, it might be.
I’m doing what makes me happy. I’m responsible for my happiness and I owe it to myself. Happiness is a choice.
I am learning not to be embarrassed by my emotions. They make me human.
Smart man, no wonder he’s made it to almost 80.
