She was huddled, almost cowering into a ball, but it wasn’t cold.
She was obviously homeless, with the mandatory bags of precious possessions – she had four bags, said that was all she could carry.
She was curled into herself against her parents, dead now but leaving behind memories of her horrendous childhood.
And against an abusive husband she’d even go back to, but she couldn’t find him.
And against those she’d counted on as friends who would pray for her but had their own problems to solve.
It was the height of COVID and when she took off her mask to speak, I saw she had no teeth.
All she wanted was a job.
No, she said, she didn’t need money and she didn’t need food. She had both.
She even had a woman’s shelter to stay in, but only until 8 in the morning. That’s when the “residents” had to leave until 5 that evening when dinner was served.
She wanted a job so she’d have something to do, someplace to go, during the day. A reason to be.
She didn’t know how this happened but really, I hadn’t asked. It seemed, she said, like one minute she was fine and the next, she was sitting on a sidewalk with her stuff.
She cried, more from embarrassment than sadness, her sadness spent long before.
I didn’t want to leave without helping, but I had nothing she needed. She’d poured out her story as if I could fix it if I heard it.
But I had no job to give her and that’s all she asked for – to get back on her feet by herself. She’d called or walked to every place she thought might hire her. She said she thought it might be the teeth thing.
If I hadn’t talked myself out of it, I would have felt sorry for myself as I walked away. I failed. I wanted to help but she didn’t need anything I had to offer.
I think about her when someone ate the last piece of chocolate or can’t find anything on Netflix or my Kindle won’t load right.
I think about her every day. And whether I credit the 16th Century martyr John Bradford or the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 15, “There but for the Grace of God go I.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.