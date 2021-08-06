In memory of Frank Lipshitz, who changed his name to Fred Lipshitz, here are some other strange name changes:
Englishman Tim Price found a way to keep telemarketers from annoying him. He added nine more of the letter P to his name making it Pppppppppprice.
He hoped, and apparently rightly so, that they wouldn’t know how to pronounce his name so they wouldn’t call him.
Biker gang leader John Rothwell changed his name to King Arthur Uther Pendragon because he believed he is the reincarnation of King Arthur. Who’s going to argue with him?
Justin Brady, a truck driver who noticed Whynot, North Carolina and Wynot, Nebraska, changed his name to Ynot Bubba. That’s what family and friends already called him so…well, so why not?
Steve Bolton, 26, and also from England, changed his name to Buzz Lightyear because he thought his girlfriend would like telling people she was dating Buzz Lightyear.
After seeing all of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo movies, Stephen O’Rourke changed his name to John Rambo. He claimed he was the walking, talking version of the character.
Andreas Jankov changed his name to Julius Andreas Gimli Arn MacGyver Chewbacka Highlander Elessar-Jankov. Why, you ask?
A chimpanzee at the Kristiansand Zoo in Norway is named Julius. Arn is a Swedish movie about knights.
“Lord of the Rings” is responsible for Gimli and Elessar.
The other names don’t make a lot of sense – as if those three do?
Branson, Missouri, resident Andrew Wilson changed his name to They. He did it to mock grammar because he says “they” messes up grammar. He likes it when friends call and ask, “Is They there?”
Claire Forshaw – again from England – changed her name to Princess-Rainbow.com with the explanation, “I had a few drinks.” Ya think?
By the way, the reason Frank Lipshitz changed his name to Fred Lipshitz?
He said he was tired of people asking him if he was Frank.
He didn’t like the implication that he might not be being honest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.