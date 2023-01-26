As I make my final pass through the paragraphs of this document and prepare to press “send” as I do every week, I pause. Yes, there have been multiple grammatical errors in need of adjusting. Yes, there have been ample misspellings in need of correcting. Yes, there have been awkward sentences and unnecessary adjectives in need of reworking and removing. These are not the reasons for my pause. Unlike most weeks, today is different. Today is my 31st birthday. That makes me pause.
As I begin to round the sun one more time, I have been struck by the reality of the Lord’s kindness in my life. With all transparency, 30 was a difficult year. I faced physical, emotional, and spiritual struggles. There were moments of seeming devastation and defeat, coupled with seasons of sorrow and suffering. However, perhaps the highlight of my thirtieth year came at the very end.
Last December, I went to a new dermatologist. It was the first time in more than a decade that I had seen a physician because of a skin issue. This time, I had gone because of a small spot on my left cheek below my eye. When I went in, the nurse spoke gently to me, checking the intake boxes and covering all the necessary questions. She was followed by the physicians assistant who performed the skin check and the biopsy. With a cheerful voice, she explained possible paths forward depending on the results, but assured me of their ability to correct the issue. The issue was skin cancer. Two weeks later, a voicemail confirmed my concerns and requested that I make an appointment with the surgeon.
The older I get, the more I am learning and relearning that the Lord’s kindness often does not appear in expected ways. Because of this, we miss it. We miss his mercy on operating tables as much as we do around kitchen tables. We miss his mercy in rain puddles that simply splash when we pass through them rather than toss us from the highway. We miss his mercy that holds our teeth in our smile and our bones together, morning-by-morning. We miss his mercy of fashioning minds that comprehend words, eyes that read pages, and ears that receive messages. We miss his mercy in morning coffee and evening tea. But the greatest tragedy of all, is that we miss his mercy of redemption on a daily basis. We miss the truth of the gospel. How do I know? If we were quick to remember the fact that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, stepped into our brokenness and bore our sin upon the cross; if we considered the reality that he died in our place and was raised again to give us his own righteous record before a holy God; if we would grasp, by grace through faith, that Jesus did for us what we could never do, and gave to us what we would never earn or deserve, then these lesser mercies would take on bright new meaning. The gospel gives worth to every other mercy.
I sit at my desk this morning and think about the past 365 days, and the 10,957 days before that—yes, I did the math. As I consider the heartbreak and hardships, all colored by the joy of knowing Jesus and walking in faith beside him with you, I am reminded of the Lord’s kindness. This year, he showed me mercy amid an unexpected diagnosis and surgery and stitches. He showed me kindness in an uncomfortable waiting room with a numbed face and swollen cheek surrounded by cheerful people. He showed me mercy amid needles and nerve block, lidocaine and lab results. How was this? Because in all of this, I was reminded of two unshakeable truths. First, this body was not intended for eternity. Because of sin, we are all, in varying degrees, dying. And none of us controls the way in which we will pass from the fringe of this life over the edge into eternity. Second, because the gospel is true, my body will be transformed, fit for glory. Because Jesus Christ died for my sins upon the cross and was raised to make me right before a holy God, I, too, will rise again on that great day (1 Cor. 15). These realities inform every moment of misery with mercy.
Today, friend, I invite you to consider your life. Why are you here? What are you living for? What hope do you have for today and forever? My prayer is that you would come to the cross and trust in Christ. For the rest of us, may we, like Moses, learn to pray for wisdom to “number our days” (Psalm 90:12). Life is short. Eternity is long. The gospel is true.
