Thanks go out to volunteers of Waterford Plantation for coming together and decorating our community.
Did you know that Waterford has a book club? The Waterford Plantation Book Club is comprised of residents who enjoy reading fun, interesting books and getting together to discuss them.
Under the leadership of Elizabeth Marinaro, the club meets monthly to read and discuss a book. Selections are suggested by members and decided on by the group.
Our monthly meetings are held at local restaurants where we enjoy good food, good company and tantalizing discussions. They are usually held the third Thursday of the month at noon.
For more information, contact Elizabeth at em0270@sccoast.net.
The pandemic has created interesting challenges to meet but please consider getting involved.
The 2021 Carolina Forest Civic Association board of directors’ election was held earlier in December. The officers are president Carole vanSickler, vice-president Michael Ritchie, secretary Shawn Sines, treasurer open - acting co-chairs H. Woody Wood and Beth Bellew, and directors-at-large Peter Strother, H. Woody Wood and Beth Bellew.
Again, there is still one open seat on the board for directors for a one-year term. We invite residents to apply for this open seat.
The CFCA is also reviewing an option to hire a part time bookkeeper, about 10-15 hours per month. If interested, email to BOD@cf-ca.org with your background and why you wish to be a part of this working organization on behalf of the community.
The board of directors attends multiple meetings per month including a BOD meeting, the monthly meeting and committee liaison meetings.
It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and estimated growth in the future, proposed projects, and traffic. Looking at all of it brings so many issues that we all should be aware of and promote for our future. Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in, not only for us, but our children and grandchildren.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, . Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email to the . This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Please review notices, minutes, financial reports and more on the TownSq application. Recent meetings and financials were posted to TownSq. Have you read them?
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues.
Standard homeowner inquiries, such as pool passes, waivers or payments, will be addressed during normal business hours. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms including modifications or committee volunteering forms, are available on the TownSq application.
Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. If you do not do the TownSq application or have internet, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMB@aol.com.
