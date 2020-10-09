Reminder: The Waterford Plantation community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, tie a balloon to your mailbox. It would also be helpful for those who live in a cul-de-sac to put a sign out on their corner leading shoppers to their home.
This just came in from Jackie Miles:
“Last year I had a team to walk in October in the American Cancer Society walk to raise funds. I have organized a walk on Oct. 10. Wear a pink T-shirt or shirt of your own, make a minimum contribution of $25 or more to American Cancer Society.
“It will start from the pool area and walk down Harvest Drive to Bayhaven Drive and back up Westwind Drive to the pool area…estimated at 35-45 minutes. 9-10 a.m.”
For Jackie, it is to honor her sister, Carol, that died at 36 of lung cancer in October. Jackie is sure many of you and/or your loved ones have been touched by cancer and would like to join in.
Jackie will also be selling $20 attractions books to add to donations. Last year, the group raised $3,000 and hopes to top that this year. Come join a Paint-A-Party on Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Sam Sneads. Cost is $30 per person and includes painting a holiday VW truck with a wreath on a 11x14 acrylic canvas. Contact Tracy Jones at for your reservation.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. for a “trunk or table and treat” at our amenity center for Halloween. The events committee is asking for volunteers to decorate, host a table and provide bagged treats for the safety of others.
If interested in helping or hosting an event, contact the event committee via the TownSq app for Waterford.
The events committee is excited about upcoming November events including a Nov. 4 ladies luncheon at Lil’ Tokyo at 11:30 a.m.; a Life Expressions sign party on Nov. 9 at Sam Sneads from 4-6 p.m., and a Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the amenity center.
The December event will be a Holiday Floral Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person to create the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table. There are only 26 spaces available and location will be provided when you sign up. Email Holly at to join the fun.
The events committee is asking for volunteers for a golf cart parade, and your suggestions to volunteer to host or help for all. Please keep checking here and on TownSq for events.
Let us all send a big shout out of thanks to the volunteers of the pond/fountain and grounds committees who are reviewing issues throughout Waterford. They need your help. If you see something, SAY something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 or via the TownSq app. Report what you see so they can help us all.
Thanks to all for the posts on our beloved Waterford swans. As of Oct 2, laser treatment will be done. Hopefully, Kim Cerimele and her teams will see quick improvements to get the limp at least a little better before the cold weather comes. Donations to assist them help not only our swans but other animals they rescue and rehabilitate should go to Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 200 Loblolly Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Please consider helping her as she has helped us.
The Catholic Community in Carolina Forest is now hosting masses at St. Elizabeth Seton High School. Masses are held on Sundays at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m. Confessions are held on Sundays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. There are plans to add a 7:45 a.m. indoor mass on Sunday and 4 p.m. Saturday outdoors. Bring a chair.
Check out their Facebook page, Catholic Community at Carolina Forest or email ccatcf@gmail.com.
The next Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, subject to appropriate health protocols, at 7 p.m., at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Please note the time change to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required to be worn per SC DHEC and Horry County guidelines. The speaker is yet to be determined. The annual meeting of the CFCA is scheduled for Nov. 18. There will be an election for opening seats on the board of directors. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, .
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on your leasing costs of light Poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee.
This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more, which affect every HOA in our community.
Get your BOD to forward details to address future costs. Legislation is being reviewed in Columbia to be pre-filed for the 2021 Legislative Session. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or email to BOD@cf-ca.org . This is our community, get involved. We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
So, this is a week in our community, step up and get involved.
WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com is my email address.
