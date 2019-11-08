Reminder: The next open meeting of the board of directors is Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Christ The Servant Church, 2015 U.S. 501 across from Horry-Georgetown Technical College at 6:30 p.m.
The board will be on hand to answer questions and concerns.
Please access the Waterford website for details of issues occurring in the community. If you are not on the website, please sign up today. Learn what is happening in your association.
The pool is now closed for the season, as of Nov. 1. The pool deck, fitness room and cabana areas will remain open for residents to use.
Please join us in celebrating Waterford veterans on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the pool. Everyone is invited to attend and witness this moving ceremony.
RSVP to Lynda Hanley at hanley.lynda26@gmail.com.
If you are a veteran, please state your branch of service and how many guests will be attending. Waterford looks forward to honoring our veterans. The committee hopes all our neighbors will be there. Cake and refreshments will be served.
Mark your calendar to attend the Nov. 20 meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, and if you are not a current member, download the membership form and join today at .
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
This will be the annual meeting and elections of directors.
There have been many topics affecting us all as residents of this unincorporated area of Horry County. Come on out and hear what is happening.
There are also four rainchecks still available at $20 each for Legends Golf Course from the canceled Joe DeFeo Scholarship Golf Tournament.
Contact Greg Schwartz at 843-251-1032 to purchase or with questions.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on your leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for our Santee Cooper volunteer committee.
This strong group of volunteers have started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more that affect each and every HOA in our community.
Get your board of directors to forward details to the BOD@cf-ca.org to address future costs.
The Dec. 18 meeting has been cancelled because of the upcoming holidays. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
I have been reading more in the last year or so, and want to share a great opportunity with you now that summer is over, and the days are shorter, about ways to take you on adventures.
I have recently attended the Moveable Feasts.
Please check out the schedule at www.classatpawlets.com for their upcoming events.
I recently attended two luncheons for local authors, had lunch with new friends, got a book and a personalized signature. My book pile is growing with different authors and new directions.
I also attended a recent book signing at our beloved Carolina Forest Library. Check out their schedules as well. Books can lead you to other places and new realms.
Residents and homeowners of Waterford are always welcomed to send notices of birthdays, anniversaries and other special events to Waterford and Beyond’s email address for inclusion in future columns. Please resend information as lists are quite outdated.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Please send messages via the Waterford Plantation web site, www.waterfordmb.com, directly to Beth Kane our property manager at BethK@waccamawmanagement.com, or Debor Alexander at debora@waccamaw management.com
If you see something, say something. At Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only. Standard homeowner inquiries such as payments, pool passes, etc. will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary.
Please forward a copy of your inquiry via email to the board of directors
Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowner access at no charge.
Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency.
Please share this information with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the website for future updates.
If you are not on the internet, ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
So, this is a week in Waterford. Contact me at WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com.
