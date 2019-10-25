Halloween is Thursday, Oct. 31. There is no set policy on Halloween, so the best suggestion if you want to participate is to leave your front porch lights on. If you do not wish to participate, please keep them off. Trick or Treat is suggested after school, about 3 - 8 p.m. To those who wish to trick or treat, please be respectful of all your neighbors. Again, there is no steadfast policy, just suggestions as neighbors.
The September board of dorectors minutes are now up on the Waterford website and show an increase of monthly assessments for 2020. The next open meeting of the board of directors is Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church, 2015 U.S. 501 E. in Conway at 6:30 p.m. The board of directors will be on hand to answer questions and concerns.
Please access the Waterford website for details of this increase and other issues occurring within the community.
Amanda Pascale has been appointed to the open term on the board of directors until April, and was also appointed to be president of the association. If you are not on the website, please sign up today. Learn what is happening in your association.
There was a lot of traffic for the Waterford yard sale, hope you were able to forward your treasures to others. The hot chocolate and s’mores event was a disappointment and poorly attended.
The pool will be open through Oct. 31. Starting Nov. 1, the pool will be closed for swimming. The pool deck, fitness room and cabana areas will remain open for residents to use.
Please join us in celebrating Waterford veterans on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the pool. Everyone is invited to attend and witness this moving ceremony. RSVP to Lynda Hanley at hanley.lynda26@gmail.com.If you are a veteran, please state your branch of service and how many guests will be attending. We look forward to honoring our Waterford veterans. We hope all our neighbors will be there. Cake and refreshments will be served.
Mark your calendar to attend the Nov. 20 meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. If are not a member, download the membership form and join today at www.cf-ca.org. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. This will be the annual meeting and elections of directors. There have been many topics affecting us all as residents of this unincorporated area of Horry County. Come on out and hear what is happening. There are also four rain checks still available at $20 each for Legends Golf Course from the canceled Joe DeFeo Scholarship Golf Tournament. Contact Greg Schwartz at 843-251-1032 to purchase or with questions.
The Dec. 18 meeting has been cancelled because of the upcoming holidays.
Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Residents and homeowners of Waterford are always welcome to send notices of birthdays, anniversary and other special events to the Waterford and Beyond Column for inclusion in future columns. Please resend information as lists are quite outdated.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Send messages via the Waterford Plantation website, www.waterfordmb.com, directly to Beth Kane,our property manager at BethK@waccamawmanagement.com or Debor Alexander at debora@waccamawmanagement.com at Waccamaw Management.
If you see something, say something.
In Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only 24/7.
Standard homeowner inquiries such as payments, pool passes, etc. will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary. Please forward a copy of your inquiry via email to the BOD. Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowner access at no charge. Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency.
Please share this info with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the website for future updates. If you are not on the internet, please ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood. So, this is a week in Waterford.
My email address is WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.