Big shout out of thanks to Waterford, the events committee and volunteers who created an amazing Trunk & Treat at our amenity center on Oct 31. There was a large turnout of residents and so many happy children, laughing and having a great time.
November events were scheduled to include a ladies’ luncheon, postponed until December, and a Veteran’s Day program, regrettably, canceled.
The December event is scheduled to be a Holiday Floral Dec 9, at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person to create the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table. There are only 26 spaces available and location will be provided when you sign up. Email to Holly at Holly30@aol.com to join the fun.
The events committee is asking for volunteers for other ideas, maybe a golf cart parade for Christmas? Please contact Holly or TownSq for details.
The 2020 annual meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association is Nov.18 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
There will be an election for opening seats on the board of directors and discussions for 2021. There are three terms, two years each, and a one-year term available for election. These seats are currently held by Michael Ritchie, Herman “Woody” Wood, Beth D. Bellew and Norm Fay.
We welcome nominations from the membership. Email a nomination telling us about your background and why you wish to be a part of this working organization on behalf of the community.
The board of directors attends multiple meetings per month including a board of directors’ meeting, a monthly meeting and committee liaison meetings.
Voting is in person only on Nov. 18. Please note the time change to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required to be worn per SC DHEC and Horry County guidelines.
With questions as to protocols, please review the Horry County website. Voting is eligible to paid members.
It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and estimated growth in the future, proposed projects, and traffic. Looking at all of it brings so many issues that we all should be aware of and promote for our future.
Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Come out to the meeting on Nov. 18 and add your voice to our future.
Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in not only for us, but our children and grandchildren.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org. Questions or concerns and nominations for this election may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Please review notices, minutes, financial reports and more on the TownSq application.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551. It is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues.
Standard homeowner inquiries, such as pool passes, waivers or payments, will be addressed during normal business hours. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms, modifications or committee volunteering forms, are available on the TownSq application.
Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
If you do not do the TownSq application or have internet, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb @aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.