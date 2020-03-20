The annual members’ meeting of the Waterford Plantation Homeowners Association will be held on Monday, April 20 commencing at 7 p.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2015 U.S. 501, Conway.
A formal notice of this meeting, along with a proxy for the one open seat on the board of directors should be received about 30 days prior to the annual meeting.
The call for candidates closed March 13.
The minutes of recent board of directors’ meetings are on the new TownSq application. If you have not already downloaded, please do so. If you need assistance, contact Waccamaw Management’s customer service.
Tracy Jones is offering all residents and their friends a special painting class Friday, April 24 from 1-4 p.m.
Tracy has been teaching mixed media art for almost 20 years to students of all ages, and her goal is to bring out your inner artist with ease. Here is an opportunity to have fun and be creative, have some laughs and relax for the afternoon.
All supplies will be provided for the $28 per person class. Payment must be made by Monday, April 20. Feel free to bring a snack to share and the beverage of your choice.
Call Tracy at 864-909-0018 or Marilyn Maloney at 843-236-6113 to sign up. Class is limited to the first 20.
Reminder: The sixth annual spring neighborhood food drive is Saturday, April 4 to support Churches Assisting People Food Bank in Conway and Catholic Charities.
Waterford Plantation has stepped up in to support this local charitable drive. It’s easy, just place a bag of food products and personal items by your mailbox by 9 a.m. April 4 and a volunteer will pick it up.
If you know of other neighborhoods not participating and others wish to donate, bring these items to the Kroger parking lot near the gas pumps at 10:30 a.m.
Other participating neighborhoods include Plantation Lakes, Waterbridge, The Farm, Ridge Lake at Burning Ridge, Clear pond, Covington Lakes, Covington Lakes East, The Reserve at Walker Woods and Berkshire Forest.
Food needs include 1-pound bags of rice, instant grits singles boxes, jelly in plastic tubes, small cans or vinyl packs of tuna, mac ‘n cheese, pork ‘n beans, cereal, 1-pound bags of dry beans, and dry milk.
Personal items needed include tooth brushes and tooth paste, soap bars, can openers, shampoo and conditioner, paper towels, toilet tissue, small bottles of laundry detergent, Pampers for 4, 5, and 6 months, shaving razors and shaving cream.
Contact Elwin Miles at 843-222-5974 or .
The March 18 meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association is cancelled and the next meeting is Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
We announce the election of Michael Ritchie as vice-president of the CFCA and the appointment of Mark Miraglia as a director-at-large.
Mark’s term will be until the November annual meeting.
Greg Schwartz recently stepped down from the board of directors. We thank Greg for his volunteerism.
The CFCA and the family of the late Joe DeFeo announce that the last Carolina Forest High School scholarships for the Joe DeFeo Memorial Scholarship are now available.
There will be two scholarships of $2,500 each awarded to 2020 graduating seniors at CFHS. Applications will be online at and are available through the school.
Applications will be accepted until April 1.
The Civic Association is your voice in these unincorporated areas, our vision for a better tomorrow by involving every HOA board of directors and our residents not only in our community but at the polls.
We must continue to tell those elected that the issues of this continually growing community need to be addressed and funded.
This includes the extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive and an interchange at S.C. 31 and Revolutionary Drive plus more public safety such as police, fire, EMS and more.
There are political seats up for election in November. This is our opportunity to get support for the needs of Carolina Forest. We need everyone to get out and vote. Membership forms for the CFCA are available at www.cf-ca.org.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee. This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more which are affecting each HOA in our community. There are updates to the website.
So this is a week in our community. Step up and get involved.
My email address is WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com
