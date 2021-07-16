The events committee’s next happy hour is on Friday at 5 p.m. Our resident DJ, Paul, will be hosting karaoke. Come on down to see the friends you already know and meet some new people you have not met yet.
An event committee announcement: We will be trying No Cook Wednesdays. This will be the last Wednesday of each month. We will have a couple of food trucks and dessert trucks. The first date is July 28 featuring our resident food truck, Beach Monkey, as well as Gnosh Pit. Angelo’s Ices will also be back. Future dates are Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. This is in addition to the happy hours on the first and third Fridays of each month.
A welcoming committee is being formed to welcome new homeowners to Waterford Plantation. Please contact the events committee to volunteer. It can take an average of six weeks or longer before the association is notified of new homeowners, so please let the events committee know.
Do you see a yard of the month to nominate for August? Please email the events committee the properties you think should be recognized for this award (EventsCommittee-@waterfordmb.com).
There will be a National Night Out hosted by volunteers of the community on Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. What is National Night Out? It is the opportunity to show police and firefighters how we support and appreciate what they do for us.
The National Night Out (NNO) is a way to show and teach our children why and how our police and firefighters are here to protect us. Police and firefighters also want your support to protect yourself. They are willing to share their knowledge about how to be proactive in your safety. Come out and meet the women and men who serve and protect us. If you would like to learn more or help with this event, call Randy Stroup at 843-655-3490 or email randystroup-@yahoo.com.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The scheduled speaker will Brian Argo, the CFO of Conway Medical Center. He will be explaining the many CMC services available to all. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. Is there a topic or speaker everyone would want to hear about at our meetings? If so, please email BOD@cf-ca.org and tell us! Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website (www.cf-ca.org). Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Recent BOD Meeting Minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq. If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management (843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551). That line is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries (such as pool passes, waivers or payments) will be addressed during normal business hours. If you do not have the TownSq app, you can email info@waccamawmanagement.com. All concerns will remain confidential. Updates on activities, policies and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are on the TownSq app. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
